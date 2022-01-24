EC Healthcare Opens New Multi-Service Flagship Medical Centre at Central and Advanced Imaging Centre at Taikoo

HONG KONG, Apr 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – EC Healthcare (the “Company”, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group’s new multi-service flagship medical centre (“New Flagship Centre”) located in Central and its new advanced imaging centre located in Tai Koo have commenced operations on 31 March 2022 and 1 April 2022 respectively, thus further expanding the Group’s market share in the medical market.

The New Flagship Centre is located at Fung House in Central, Hong Kong Island, with seven new floors with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 22,000 square feet. The upper five floors of the New Flagship Centre offer services including but not limited to general medical, orthopedics, ophthalmology, chiropractic, physiotherapy and pain management and service centres have commenced operations. The other two floors will be an advanced imaging centre serving as a one-stop medical imaging service hub, which is expected to commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In addition, the gross floor area of another new advanced imaging centre is located on 6/F of Cityplaza in Tai Koo, Hong Kong Island is approximately 3,400 square feet. After this expansion, the Group operates six advanced imaging centres across the New Territories, Kowloon and Hong Kong Island, thereby further improving its service network.

Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, “EC Healthcare has been developing preventive and precision medicine as its core businesses. To fulfill the strong demand for medical services, the Group has established the related service centres through organic growth in an effort to further exploit business synergy among its diversified medical and healthcare businesses. The Group will remain committed to building up an enclosed healthcare ecosystem focused on satisfaction of customers in order to provide quality one-stop services to the customers and consolidate the Group’s industry leadership as a one-stop comprehensive healthcare and medical service provider.”

About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong’s largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group’s high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the MSCI Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Composite Index.

The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.

*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020

