EdCast Launches Zoom App to Bring AI/ML Based Contextual Content Inside Zoom Meetings for Deeper Collaboration

Zoom’s integration with EdCast’s Talent & Learning Experience Platform (XP) offers in the flow of work learning and upskilling at scale.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–EdCast today announced its integration with Zoom’s video conferencing app to provide the option for learners to conduct Zoom video meetings and sessions within its Learning Experience Platform (LXP). Social and collaborative learning is a cornerstone of how today’s workforces learn and develop skills. Combining EdCast’s leading AI-powered talent experience and knowledge cloud platform with Zoom’s video communication platform makes it seamless for learners to conduct video-based learning sessions and to share knowledge across remote teams.

EdCast has helped revolutionize skill development for enterprises across a multitude of industries thereby enabling them to transform, digitize and personalize the learning experience for their employees. By offering a single digital destination where employees can create and consume personalized learning experiences based on their unique personal and professional upskilling needs, EdCast delivers on its commitment to democratizing skill development through best-of-breed partnerships, such as this one with Zoom, a leading provider of video communications. Today’s business challenge is to maximize success in a remote learning environment.

“Integrating our LXP into ubiquitous work tools illustrates EdCast’s ongoing commitment to Learning in the Flow of Work,” said EdCast’s CEO Karl Mehta. “Our integration with Zoom supports various use-cases, including onboarding and virtual team learning, which provides our clients an even more robust learner experience on our platform.”

“We are thrilled to bring learning and training into Zoom’s enterprise-grade, affordable all-in-one platform with the EdCast app for Zoom,” said Eric S. Yuan, the Founder and CEO of Zoom. “It truly is a collaboration that further catalyzes our common goals of bringing together teams distributed across geographies. Zoom users and admins can bring learning/training + knowledge management + capability development w/in Zoom to drive employee engagement and overall learning experience.”

The EdCast app for Zoom requires that your company has a paid license to the EdCast SaaS platform. Click here to find and install the EdCast app from Zoom Marketplace.

About EdCast

EdCast is an award-winning platform for end-to-end employee and talent experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Our customers range from G2000 companies to small businesses to government organizations. With EdCast’s platform, enterprises are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform (TXP), Spark for SMBs and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow @EdCast

About Zoom:

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

