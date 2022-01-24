Egan-Jones Releases Risk Commentary – Massive Miscalculations, Putin’s Pain, Inflation Inflections, Yield Curve Musings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Egan-Jones Ratings Company releases its latest Risk Commentary issue entitled, “Massive Miscalculations, Putin’s Pain, Inflation Inflections, Yield Curve Musings.”

In the commentary, Egan-Jones discusses how the outbreak of war often is the result of a series of failures, mistakes, or miscalculations. We dive into many possible lapses that Western Europe has made during this unprecedented time.

Click here to view the issue.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.

Egan-Jones also provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company (EJR) started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. EJR is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. EJR is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Contacts

Marketing

+1 (212) 425 0460

[email protected]
Gordon Sinclair, Director, Business Development & Strategy

+1 (212) 425 0460 x1010

[email protected]

