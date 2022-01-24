Egress names Robin Bell as CISO to amplify security-first culture

Email security leader appoints CISO to partner with customers and advance security strategy.

London, UK – 13th April 2022 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, has announced the appointment of Robin Bell as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This strategic internal move will see Bell transition from the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) to expand the company’s security operations at pace with its rapid growth, at a time of heightened global cybersecurity risk.

In his new role as CISO, Bell will focus entirely on promoting information security. Partnering with customers across highly regulated industries and critical infrastructure, Bell will focus on building a culture of cyber resilience during this period of heightened risk.

“By appointing Robin as our CISO, we’re reaffirming our commitment to maintaining the highest level of cybersecurity across our business and for our customers,” Egress CEO Tony Pepper explains. “We want to ensure that security is ingrained in every aspect of our strategy as we continue to grow our global customer base. With Robin’s vast knowledge and his experience leading security teams, I’m certain that we can achieve this.”

Prior to Egress, Bell served as Head of Application Services Group at Vodafone and was responsible for delivering and managing NHSMail – one of the largest on-premise deployments of Microsoft exchange in the world, which has subsequently migrated to Microsoft 365.

“At this time of heightened cybersecurity risk, it’s essential for cybersecurity businesses to look inwards and constantly evaluate their own security posture.” Bell explains. “There’s a tragic situation going on in Ukraine which we’re all very concerned about. The ramifications of it are far-reaching and business leaders, CISOs in particular, need to take this war-time situation seriously. Russia has stated that they will unleash cyber-attacks, particularly focused on the U.S. We’ve previously seen Russia target energy companies and wouldn’t be surprised to see cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure as well as banks and other large corporations. As these attacks are likely to focus on the American population at large, CISOs need to be proactive in their own teams preparedness and keep a close eye on wide reaching ransomware and phishing attacks.

My move from CIO to CISO at Egress is a natural evolution to meet this need and it reflects the importance of security for all organisations. The company already has a mature security program, but good security is not a one-time exercise – and Egress will continually strive to achieve the highest of standards and keep security at the heart of everything we do.”

