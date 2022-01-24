Eisai Announces Acquisition of Arteryex Shares (Making Arteryex a Subsidiary) to Strengthen and Rapidly Expand the Foundation of its Digital Solution Business

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that Eisai has acquired a majority of the shares issued by Arteryex Inc., a company that plans and develops software related to digital solutions such as provision of medical information platforms, through purchase of shares and subscription of a third-party allocation of common shares, and made it a subsidiary, as of March 31, 2022. The two companies will work together to develop and provide PHR (Personal Health Record)-related services for patients, healthcare professionals and society at large.

Eisai launched its medium-term business plan “EWAY Future & Beyond” in April 2021, where the perspective to be shifted from that of patients to The People or each consumer. With “empowering The People to realize their fullest life” as the vision, Eisai delivers not only pharmaceutical products but also solutions to The People, by utilizing the latest digital technology such as AI, and aims to remove the anxiety of The People.

Arteryex has excellent software development capabilities and has developed its own PHR-related product services, including apps for storing and converting health-related information of patients undergoing treatment and a wide range of users into data, as well as apps for companies for employee health management.

Eisai aims to strengthen and rapidly expand its digital solution business base by acquiring Arteryex’s development capabilities and quality PHR products through the subsidiary acquisition. In addition to reaching a new customer segment of existing products, Eisai will promote developing products including new applications by utilizing Arteryex’s input technology and systems used in image data. Furthermore, Eisai will advance the utilization of data acquired through PHR-related products, as the entire Eisai Group, leveraging the data management know-how that Eisai has practiced in its medicine creation activities and disease awareness activities.

For building the Eisai Universal Platform (EUP), through those initiatives, Eisai will enhance creating a packaged solution, as well as strengthen its delivery infrastructure, for maintenance and improvement of health, prevention and disease awareness, and will expand its contribution to The People.

The current management team of Arteryex will remain after the conversion to a subsidiary. The acquisition by Eisai of Arteryex as a subsidiary will not have a material impact on the consolidated financial results of Arteryex.

