Elavon Names New Chief Product Officer

Pari Sawant joins Elavon from Adobe with deep experience in tech and financial product management and development

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elavon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the largest payments processors globally, today appointed Pari Sawant as Chief Product Officer.





As Chief Product Officer, Elavon, Sawant will oversee the organization’s global product management efforts and a worldwide team. Sawant joins Elavon with more than 20 years of experience as an executive and senior leader in consumer, SMB and enterprise software. This work encompassed global product management, financial management, marketing, analytics, AI and product development.

“Pari brings a wealth of fintech, product management and development experience that perfectly aligns with our customer needs,” said Jamie Walker, Elavon CEO. “We look forward to his leadership of our global product team.”

Most recently at Adobe, Pari led the Document Cloud business for Adobe.com, enabling consumers to discover and buy digital document products to meet their business productivity needs. Pari also led the machine learning and AI capabilities of the Adobe Experience Platform, which enables global brands to deliver hyper-personalized consumer experiences.

Pari has held diverse senior product and technology roles throughout his career at companies like Fiserv, MetricStream, eBay and Hewlett-Packard. At Fiserv, he led the product launch of Popmoney, the first bank-centric instant P2P payments network to more than 2,000 financial institutions and millions of consumers.

Pari has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master’s in Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

For more about Elavon’s senior leaders, please click here.

About Elavon (www.elavon.com)

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

Contacts

Joe Rauch, Public Affairs and Communications



[email protected]