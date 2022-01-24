Emma Muhleman, CFA, CPA Joins Impact Shares and Brookmont Capital Management, LLC as Senior Portfolio Manager

Ms. Muhleman to serve as Co-Portfolio Manager on the Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSE: WOMN)

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impact Shares, the first 501(c)3 nonprofit ETF issuer in the U.S., and Brookmont Capital Management, LLC (“Brookmont”), welcome Emma Muhleman, CFA, CPA as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Muhleman will serve as co-portfolio manager of the Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSE: WOMN).

Ms. Muhleman is a Certified Public Accountant and CFA Charterholder, having served as an investment specialist focused on global macroeconomics, equities, foreign exchange, rates and credit over the past decade. Ms. Muhleman brings unique skills in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence to the investment process. Emma received a Bachelor of Science from San Diego State University in 2009, a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance and a Master of Taxation from the University of Notre Dame in 2010. Prior to joining Impact Shares and Brookmont, Ms. Muhleman worked in various roles at Ascend Investment Management, Allianz Global Investors, and Pacific View Asset Management.

“Emma’s investment prowess and her passion for socially responsible investing are a perfect fit as we look to grow the Brookmont and Impact Shares teams,” says Ethan Powell, CEO of Impact Shares and CIO of Brookmont. “As a prominent female in the investment industry, Emma will play an integral role in the management of WOMN and in our efforts to empower women and minorities in the private sector with our partners at the YWCA.”

Backed by The Rockefeller Foundation, Impact Shares helps organizations such as the NAACP, YWCA and United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) translate their values into an investable product traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Companies included in each ETF must meet an evolving set of criteria, defined by the nonprofit partners, to ensure ongoing alignment of corporate behaviors with social values. Impact Shares donates all net proceeds back to these nonprofit partners.

The YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSE: WOMN) is designed to provide exposure to companies worldwide with strong policies and practices in support of women’s empowerment and gender equality. A 5-Star Overall Morningstar-rated fund (as of 12/31/21 against 1,244 Large Blend Funds based on risk-adjusted returns), WOMN includes companies that align with the YWCA’s vision of how corporations can advance women’s empowerment and gender equality. Founded in 1858 as a voice for women’s issues, YWCA USA aims to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

“Impact Shares and the YWCA offer a truly unique product for investors, allowing them to potentially achieve equity market returns while driving social change,” says Muhleman. “I’m honored to join the team and help leverage the power of capital in the fight for gender equity.”

For more information on Brookmont and Impact Shares, visit: https://www.brookmont.com/ and https://www.impactetfs.org/

About Brookmont

Founded in 2007, Brookmont Capital Management is an award winning, employee owned, SEC Registered Investment Management Firm focused on value oriented investment strategies. With $780+ million in assets under management, Brookmont Capital is led by an experienced team of investment professionals and offers distinct dividend growth and quality growth strategies.

About Impact Shares

Impact Shares is an ETF issuer and investment manager that is creating a new and innovative platform for clients seeking maximum social impact with market returns. Impact Shares’ goal is to build a capital markets bridge between leading nonprofits, investors and corporate America to direct capital and social engagement on societal priorities. Impact Shares is a tax-exempt non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information about Impact Shares visit impactetfs.org.

Statements in this communication may include forward-looking information and/or may be based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements and other views or opinions expressed herein are made as of the date of this publication. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated and there is no guarantee that any particular outcome will come to pass. The statements made herein are subject to change at any time. Impact Shares disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements or views expressed herein.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Impact Shares statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting ImpactETFs.org. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused investments and investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Investments in commodities are subject to higher volatility than more traditional investments. WOMN may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. WOMN is non-diversified. The returns on a portfolio of securities that excludes companies that are not gender diverse may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities that includes companies that are not gender diverse.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Net Proceeds is the excess, if any, of Impact Shares’ fund fees after the deduction of operating expense and a reserve for working capital.

Impact Shares ETFS are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., with is not affiliated with Impact Shares Corp., the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or Brookmont Capital Management.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. ETFs and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three- year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. WOMN was rated five stars against 1,244 numbers of U.S.-domiciled Large Blend funds for the three year period.

©2020 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

