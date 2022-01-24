enaible Announces Former UiPath Leader Chris Sacco as Chief Revenue Officer

enaible expands its leadership team with the newly-created position of Chief Revenue Officer to scale its growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–enaible, the AI Productivity Platform that helps enterprise companies transform their productivity, today announced it appointed Chris Sacco as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Sacco will lead the revenue-generation strategy and execution, as enaible continues its growth trajectory.

“With Chris’ market-defying track record, he stood out as the ideal leader to build on our momentum and help accelerate enaible through our next stages of growth,” said Dr. Tommy Weir, enaible CEO. “Given his proven experience with Fortune 500 companies, growth mindset, and passion for enaible’s vision, we’ll forge long-standing business partnerships that change the way the world works by making the hours worked, productive.”

Sacco has a rich history of creating enormous business opportunities for enterprises to maximize productivity with artificial intelligence, data, and business intelligence. Just prior to enaible, Sacco was the VP for Strategic Engagement at UiPath, the market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). He was one of their early US hires – joining right after their Series A round – and helped build a strong sales organization and unique company culture on their meteoritic rise from an unknown startup to a $35 billion valuation. Prior to UiPath, Sacco was the top revenue producer at Vertica (acquired by HP).

“From the outset, I was attracted by how enaible fused leadership science with data science to continually measure the relationships between activities and outcomes and become the system of record for comprehensive, unified productivity data,” said Chris Sacco, CRO. “I’m thrilled to join a company that’s unapologetic about its aspiration to lead the enterprise productivity disruption, and eager to build the best sales organization in the industry.”

The pandemic has revolutionized how companies think about productivity. Work has changed, and so must the way we measure productivity. Productivity is more than hours and minutes; it’s how work is done. enaible’s AI Productivity Platform sits on top of every other work system and leverages existing data to fill that gap for companies, management teams, and employees.

About enaible

enaible, the AI company with roots in leadership science, is pioneering machine learning to transform productivity for enterprise companies. Wherever people work, whatever they do, whenever they work, enaible’s AI Productivity Platform empowers employees, teams, and executives with actionable productivity insights to unleash the potential for optimization and growth. To learn more, please visit https://enaible.io. Connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.

