Entrepreneur and Celebrity Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif Partners with Informa Markets Medical Aesthetics on Launch of The Certified Aesthetic Practice Program, Bringing Business Education to Physicians

The 12-module virtual program, due to launch in May 2022, will fill the gaps in business training not covered in traditional medical education, and provide practice management professionals with targeted, focused content on running a thriving practice

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informa Markets Medical Aesthetics and World-Renowned Beverly Hills Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif are excited to unveil an innovative program linking medical practice with business education in 12 modules that cover all the steps necessary to establish, manage and grow a successful medical aesthetics practice. The Certified Aesthetic Practice Program (CAPP) will provide end-to-end practical education for physicians, owners and key stakeholders, offering a comprehensive, multi-tiered approach to obtaining and honing the core competencies essential to building and managing a successful medical aesthetic practice.

Informa Markets’ Medical Aesthetics group connects physicians with the latest innovations and technologies at in-person platforms around the world, and through virtual opportunities for product discovery, connection and education.

Dr. Paul Nassif is an esteemed Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Educator, Entrepreneur and owner of NassifMD Plastic Surgery®, NassifMD Medical Spa®, NassifMD Dermaceuticals® and Star of the E! reality TV show “Botched”.

“We connect the global medical aesthetics community through many channels, globally and year-round; in speaking with practitioners, it has become very evident that many leave medical school without the skills to build, manage and grow their practice,” said Eileen Baird, Group Business Director of North American Medical Aesthetics, Informa Markets. “Dr. Nassif was the perfect partner for this program—he is a brilliant surgeon, who also has a degree in finance, instructs students at UCLA and USC, and is an entrepreneur with his own skincare line, medical spas, and brand. He has earned his reputation in the medical surgical and aesthetics community, using his business acumen to continuously build his brand and exponentially grow his practice.”

“Many medical aesthetic physicians have difficulty reaching their highest potential because of the gap in practical business knowledge; and traditionally doctors are not equipped to build marketable brands,” said Dr. Nassif. “I want to create opportunity for the medical aesthetics community to avoid the pitfalls that come with the gap, and provide them with detailed information, tools and the checklists for cultivating success.”

The comprehensive CAPP course offers a multi-tiered approach to obtaining and honing the core competencies essential to building and managing a successful medical aesthetic practice. Whether you are a Resident, transitioning your practice into aesthetics or want to expand or improve your existing medical aesthetic practice, the CAPP program will take you through the steps essential to building and managing a successful practice, developing a performance driven team, marketing yourself and your products, and guiding you around the obstacles and pitfalls.

In addition to celebrity surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif, the CAPP program will have support from leading experts in each subject area to instruct courses covering how to plan and build a medical aesthetic practice, accounting and finance, marketing, customer experience, compliance, human resources and capital investments. With this expertise, participants in CAPP will gain a wealth of aesthetic medical practice knowledge that is absent from medical school education and have the opportunity to learn from an aesthetic professional and other experts who has seen great success in business management, helping create the next class of leaders in medical aesthetics.

