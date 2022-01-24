EXL selected by HealthPartners to develop next-generation care management platform

EXL CareRadius™ delivers integrated population health analytics to identify at-risk patients, spot gaps in care and drive more streamlined care management

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it was selected by HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation, to develop a next-generation care management solution. Leveraging EXL’s CareRadiusTM platform, HealthPartners will now be able to incorporate powerful population health analytics directly into its care management workflow, delivering more targeted, timely and effective interventions and improved member engagement.

“In order to deliver truly patient-centric, value-based care it is essential for us to be able to build upon our capability to pull together data from multiple disparate sources, quickly analyze trends, identify gaps and develop personalized care management plans for each of our members,” said Jason Gallagher, Vice President, Health and Care Engagement at HealthPartners. “With its deep domain expertise in healthcare and insurance, and market-leading analytics and care management platform capabilities, EXL was the ideal partner to help us set the new standard for proactive care management.”

The EXL CareRadius platform is the industry’s only care management solution to integrate robust population health analytics directly into its workflow, giving health plans, providers and large employers the ability to develop personalized care management programs at scale. With seamless, bi-directional integration and electronic health record (EHR) systems, the platform supports coordinated care delivery through real-time insights across health plans, practitioners, and third-party care teams.

“Effective care management requires a real-time view of patient engagement with the healthcare system, whether that care is occurring in a primary care physician’s office, with a specialist, at a retail clinic or via telehealth,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “By integrating data from multiple external data sources into automated workflows, EXL’s CareRadius makes it possible to not only coordinate and collaborate more effectively, it also provides critical insights on gaps in care that need to be addressed. We’re thrilled to implement this groundbreaking solution with HealthPartners to help redefine effective value-based care.”

