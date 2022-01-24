Exterro Expands Privacy Offering with New Data Discovery and Consent Products

Continuing Exterro’s Tradition of Innovation in Data Privacy, New Products Provide Ground-Breaking Capabilities for Privacy Professionals to Manage Compliance in the Rapidly Changing Privacy Landscape

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro, Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations – today announced an expansion of its privacy portfolio with the launch of two breakthrough privacy products: Exterro Data Discovery and Exterro Consent. The Exterro Privacy suite is used by hundreds of organizations worldwide to protect consumers’ and employees’ personal information. These new capabilities deliver fast, secure, and automated low-cost privacy compliance for those organizations.

Exterro Data Discovery has partnered with Divebell, a leading innovator in Data Discovery, to create the fastest, most automated, and most secure way to find, identify, and classify personal information, assess data policy compliance, and calculate risk across the entire data landscape. Exceptionally fast scan speeds enable continuous scanning of the enterprise’s structured, semi-structured and unstructured data that provides up to the minute visibility into all the organization’s data. Exterro Data Discovery automatically finds personal and sensitive data and provides prioritized, actionable views. This gives the organization a clear path to mitigating risks and documenting its progress in enforcing data policy compliance.

“Privacy, data protection, and compliance professionals all need an accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive dictionary of their data,” said Ray Pathak, VP of Privacy at Exterro. “Exterro Data Discovery automates this process and also links identified information with business context information in Exterro Data Inventory and the rest of the Exterro Legal GRC suite.”

Unique features of Exterro Data Discovery include:

Industry-leading scan speeds

Automated risk scoring that allows users to quickly reduce overall risk

Policy enforcement that flags out-of-policy data

Prevention of data leakage and ungoverned copies

Broad access to structured and unstructured data

Pre-trained API with custom training capabilities

Easily tracked data related to groups of data subjects.

“The constant stream of new state and global privacy regulations is driving a need for better-performing, more secure ways of finding out how organizations’ data stacks up in terms of risk and compliance,” said Pathak. “We’ve partnered with Divebell to bring organizations a product which slashes the time from scan to actionable results from months to minutes. This simplifies an organization’s privacy and other data governance initiatives, without adding security risks. This unique combination of speed, accuracy, and security creates tremendous leverage for our clients who can focus on the more difficult remediation and change management portions of their privacy program.”

Exterro Consent is the first universal consent solution for the new “post-cookie” consent and preference management landscape. As third-party cookies disappear, the technology requirements for consent and preference management are shifting dramatically. This change creates an opportunity for organizations to deliver a much richer and more friendly consumer privacy experience, but only with the right kind of consent and preference infrastructure to support it. Exterro has partnered with PrivacyCheq, an innovator in consent and preference management, to bring you that infrastructure in a flexible, easy-to-use package.

Moreover, Exterro Consent delivers a new consent model for the post-cookie era, focused on improving the customer experience by enabling seamless integration of consent into all communication channels. Organizations can use the new technology to design channels that are more responsive to customer choice.

Exterro Consent also provides a central clearinghouse for notification, definition, and consent information. Its clear and simple user experience is easily customizable and can be embedded in any channel of communication – including marketing automation, email, support, chat, and other systems that drive outbound communication – so that users’ choices are always respected.

Pathak commented, “Organizations are demanding a new approach to consent and preference as they adapt to changes in browser technology and treat consent as a part of the interaction, rather than a gate. We have partnered with the leading innovator in this area, PrivacyCheq, to enable our customers to realize this vision. As older cookie consent models become obsolete technology, Exterro is helping its customers into the future, enabling them to optimize their customer journeys across all channels of communication.”

Exterro Consent is unique in that it provides:

An unlimited number of dialogs, preferences, and consent items

Centralized change management

Revocation that is as simple as consent – is now a requirement in some jurisdictions.

An Innovative, “food label” like presentation makes it easy to navigate preferences, disclosures, notifications, and consent, especially on mobile devices

Tools for managing child consent and COPPA compliance

A REST API for ease of integration

Centrally managed consents, preferences, notifications, and disclosures

Complete version control and release management

A customer-branded web portal

Both products are available immediately.

Learn more about Exterro Consent and Exterro Data Discovery at exterro.com .

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, and government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com .

About Divebell

Divebell’s powerful Data Discovery Solution uses a unique Subject Tracing technology that gives you precise and complete visibility into whose data is where. Divebell’s lightweight and modern architecture uses Deep Automation to provide rapid and relevant scan results across petabytes of data. It’s what you would expect from a product born in the cloud and built by industry experts. https://www.divebell.com/

About PrivacyCheq

Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry with innovative cloud-based transparency and consent/opt-out management for global enterprises. The company offers a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information visit https://www.PrivacyCheq.com.