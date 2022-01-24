ExxonMobil Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results

Earned $5.5 billion in first quarter 2022; generated $14.8 billion of cash flow from operating activities, more than covering capital investment and shareholder distributions

Earnings excluding identified items were $8.8 billion, an increase of more than $6 billion versus the first quarter of 2021, after adjusting for a $3.4 billion after-tax charge related to the company’s Russia Sakhalin-1 operation

Announced increase in share repurchase program up to a total of $30 billion through 2023

Achieved first oil at the Liza Phase 2 development in Guyana; Payara FPSO construction approximately five months ahead of schedule with start-up likely before year-end 2023; announced five new discoveries, increasing the estimated recoverable resource base for the Stabroek block to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels

Progressed significant lower-emission opportunities, including plans for a world-scale blue hydrogen plant supported by one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage projects in Baytown, Texas, and received top certification for methane emission management at Poker Lake in the Permian Basin

Effective April 1, to further capture benefits of technology, scale, and integration, the corporation formed ExxonMobil Product Solutions, combining world-scale Downstream and Chemical businesses, and centralized Technology & Engineering and Operations & Sustainability groups

1Q21 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 5,480 8,870 -3,390 2,730 +2,750 Earnings Excluding Identified Items 8,833 8,795 +38 2,761 +6,072 Earnings Per Common Share ¹ 1.28 2.08 -0.80 0.64 +0.64 Earnings Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ 2.07 2.05 +0.02 0.65 +1.42 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 4,904 5,808 -904 3,133 +1,771 ¹ Assuming dilution

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced estimated first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.5 billion, or $1.28 per share assuming dilution. First-quarter results included an unfavorable identified item of $3.4 billion associated with our planned exit from Russia Sakhalin-1, or $0.79 per share assuming dilution. First-quarter capital and exploration expenditures were $4.9 billion.

Oil-equivalent production was 3.7 million barrels per day, down 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to weather-related unscheduled downtime, planned maintenance, lower entitlements associated with higher prices, and divestments. Excluding entitlement effects, government mandates, and divestments, oil-equivalent production was down 2%.

“The quarter illustrated the strength of our underlying business and significant progress in further developing our competitively advantaged production portfolio,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “Earnings increased modestly, as strong margin improvement and underlying growth was offset by weather and timing impacts. The absence of these temporary impacts in March provides strong, positive momentum for the second quarter.”

Financial Highlights

First-quarter earnings of $5.5 billion compared with $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding identified items, earnings of $8.8 billion were slightly higher than the prior quarter, as higher industry prices and margins and reduced expenses were largely offset by a temporary reduction in volumes, unfavorable mark-to-market derivative effects, and price timing impacts.

First-quarter cash increased by $4.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as strong cash flow from operations more than funded capital investment, additional debt reduction, and shareholder distributions in the quarter. Free cash flow in the quarter was approximately $11 billion.

With the balance sheet well within the targeted debt-to-capital range of 20-25%, the company initiated its previously announced $10 billion buyback program, repurchasing shares totaling $2.1 billion during the quarter. The company has increased this program and now expects to repurchase up to a total of $30 billion through 2023.

Effective April 1, to improve the effectiveness of our operations and to better serve our customers, the corporation formed ExxonMobil Product Solutions, combining world-scale Downstream and Chemical businesses, and centralized Technology & Engineering and Operations & Sustainability groups. This new integrated business will be focused on high-value products, improving portfolio value, and leading in sustainability. The new centralized organizations will fully leverage functional expertise and quickly deploy best practices across the globe.

Leading the Drive to Net Zero

In January, ExxonMobil announced its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets by 2050. This ambition applies to Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and builds on the company’s 2030 emission-reduction plans.

The company reached a final investment decision to expand carbon capture capacity at its facility in LaBarge, Wyoming, adding up to 1.2 million metric tons to the nearly 7 million metric tons already captured at LaBarge each year.

ExxonMobil announced plans for its first world-scale blue hydrogen plant in Baytown, Texas. The proposed plant would produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of blue hydrogen and include one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage projects, doubling the company’s industry-leading carbon capture capacity and providing a potential anchor for the ambitious Houston Industrial Hub emissions reduction project.

The company advanced several renewable fuel initiatives, including planned renewable diesel production through an equity investment in Global Clean Energy Holdings. In partnership with Neste, the company also agreed to deliver sustainable aviation fuel to Virgin Atlantic and Singapore Airlines.

Earlier this month, ExxonMobil began selling commercial volumes of certified natural gas after MiQ, an independent validator, certified the company’s assets in the Permian Basin with an “A” grade – the highest recognition possible – for its methane and emissions-reduction processes and technology applications. The company plans to expand the certification process to other operations in the United States.

The company recently announced that Dan Ammann has been appointed president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, effective May 1. Ammann previously served as president and CEO of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle company.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT Upstream Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) United States 2,376 1,768 363 Non-U.S. 2,112 4,317 2,191 Worldwide 4,488 6,085 2,554 Earnings Excluding Identified Items United States 2,376 2,031 363 Non-U.S. 5,367 4,597 2,191 Worldwide 7,743 6,628 2,554 Production (koebd) 3,675 3,816 3,787

First-quarter 2022 Upstream earnings of $4.5 billion compared with $6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding identified items, earnings were $7.7 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from the previous quarter, primarily due to higher liquids prices and lower expenses, partly offset by lower volumes driven by weather-related impacts, fewer days in the quarter, price entitlement effects, and divestments. Average realizations for crude oil increased 28%.

Oil-equivalent production in the first quarter was 3.7 million barrels per day. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production decreased 2% versus the fourth quarter 2021. Liquids volumes were down 119,000 barrels per day, while natural gas volumes were down 132 million cubic feet per day. By the end of the quarter, production had fully recovered from weather-related impacts.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, earnings excluding identified items increased $5.2 billion, primarily due to higher industry prices, which were partly offset by lower volumes. Average realizations for crude oil increased 68%, while natural gas realizations increased 137%. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production decreased 2%. Liquids volumes were up slightly, while natural gas volumes were down 721 million cubic feet per day.

The company is discontinuing operations at the Sakhalin-1 venture (“Sakhalin”). As operator of Sakhalin, the company remains focused on the safety of people, protection of the environment, and integrity of operations. In the first quarter the company recorded a charge of $3.4 billion related to its investment in the project, which is reflected as an identified item and mainly impacts the Upstream segment.

The Permian Basin continued to improve efficiency and grow production, reaching production of 560,000 barrels per day at the end of the quarter. The company remains on track to deliver a production increase of 25% this year versus full-year 2021, and to eliminate routine flaring by year end.

In February, the company started production at its second major development offshore Guyana. The successful start-up of the Liza Phase 2 development brought total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day. In early April, ExxonMobil announced it made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development. Yellowtail will be the company’s fourth and largest development to date in Guyana with production capacity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day. It is expected to begin production in 2025. Additionally, Payara FPSO construction is running approximately five months ahead of schedule with start-up likely before year-end 2023.

ExxonMobil continued to progress its global LNG growth strategy to meet growing worldwide demand for reliable gas supply. Commissioning of the Area 4 Coral South Floating LNG project in Mozambique is underway, with first production expected this year, and the company signed the P’nyang Gas Agreement in Papua New Guinea. Additionally, construction of the Golden Pass liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast remains on schedule.

Downstream Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) United States 685 913 (113) Non-U.S. (353) 554 (277) Worldwide 332 1,467 (390) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items United States 685 909 (113) Non-U.S. (353) 554 (277) Worldwide 332 1,463 (390) Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,158 5,391 4,881

First-quarter 2022 Downstream earnings of $0.3 billion compared with $1.5 billion in fourth quarter 2021. Improved industry fuels refining margins and lower expenses were partially offset by lower basestock margins and lower volumes, driven by higher turnaround activity. Results were also impacted by unfavorable mark-to-market impacts and price timing effects that are expected to reverse or unwind over time.

Global refining margins improved from the fourth quarter despite softening seasonal demand, higher natural gas prices in Europe, and lagging jet demand recovery. By the end of the first quarter, industry margins improved to levels above the 10-year range, with the tight supply / demand balance expected to persist. While average basestock margins declined from the prior quarter, pricing in April is catching up to rising feedstock costs.

Refining throughput was lower than in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased planned maintenance activity.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, earnings excluding identified items increased $0.7 billion, primarily due to higher industry refining margins, the absence of unfavorable one-time impacts, and improved reliability.

The Permian Crude Venture remains on track for phased expansion in 2023 and 2024. The project will significantly expand pipeline capacity to transport Permian crude to both the Baytown and Beaumont, Texas refineries, and includes a 250,000 barrel per day light crude processing expansion at Beaumont. Transport fuels production is expected to increase by nearly 125,000 barrels per day in 2023.

Chemical Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) United States 819 1,322 715 Non-U.S. 535 599 700 Worldwide 1,354 1,921 1,415 Earnings Excluding Identified Items United States 819 828 715 Non-U.S. 535 463 700 Worldwide 1,354 1,291 1,415 Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,737 6,701 6,446

First-quarter 2022 Chemical earnings of $1.4 billion compared with $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding identified items, earnings of $1.4 billion in the first quarter 2022 compared with $1.3 billion in the previous quarter. The increase was driven by lower expenses and higher volumes on improved production mix, partly offset by lower margins.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, earnings excluding identified items were down slightly as increased project and planned maintenance spend offset higher volumes.

While first-quarter global industry chemical margins declined, with bottom-of-cycle conditions in Asia Pacific, ExxonMobil’s advantaged portfolio continued to capture value from its ethane feed advantage to deliver strong results.

The recently completed Corpus Christi Chemical Complex is already delivering positive cash and earnings results, despite still ramping up to full production capacity.

The company is progressing plans to increase its global offer of certified circular polymer with capacity to process up to 500 metric tons of plastic waste per year by 2026. ExxonMobil is leveraging existing assets and proprietary advanced recycling technology to increase its capacity to process a wide range of plastic waste. Operations in Baytown will be among North America’s largest advanced plastic waste recycling facilities when its expansion is complete later this year, and will have an initial planned capacity to recycle 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. The company is also evaluating and progressing other opportunities in France, the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. In the first quarter of 2022, the company announced its first commercial sale of certified circular polymer using its Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste.

ExxonMobil is growing high-value, performance product capacity with competitively advantaged projects. The company’s new polypropylene manufacturing unit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is expected to start up by year-end 2022. Construction of the new Vistamaxx™ performance polymer and linear alpha olefins (LAO) manufacturing units in Baytown are progressing toward a mid-2023 start-up. ExxonMobil will manufacture 10 high-purity LAO products and market this new offering under the Elevexx™ brand name. LAOs are used in a broad range of applications, including plastic packaging, high-performing engine and industrial oils, surfactants and other specialty chemicals.

Corporate and Financing Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (694) (603) (849) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (596) (587) (818)

Corporate and Financing reported net charges of $0.7 billion in the first quarter 2022, compared with $0.6 billion in the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding an identified items charge of $0.1 billion related to Russia, net charges were essentially flat.

Net charges of $0.7 billion in the first quarter 2022 compared with $0.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding identified items, costs declined $0.2 billion, driven by lower pension-related corporate costs.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL Dollars in millions 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Net income including noncontrolling interests ¹ 5,750 9,079 2,796 Depreciation 8,883 5,661 5,004 Changes in operational working capital 1,086 1,930 1,953 Other (931) 454 (489) Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 14,788 17,124 9,264 Proceeds associated with asset sales 293 2,601 307 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales 15,081 19,725 9,571 Changes in operational working capital (1,086) (1,930) (1,953) Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital 13,995 17,795 7,618 ¹ Noncontrolling interests of $270M included in net income above

FREE CASH FLOW Dollars in millions 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 14,788 17,124 9,264 Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,911) (4,089) (2,400) Additional investments and advances (417) (1,762) (349) Other investing activities including collection of advances 90 1,140 87 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 293 2,601 307 Free Cash Flow 10,843 15,014 6,909

Cautionary Statement

Outlooks; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions and plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, the emission-reduction roadmaps to drive towards net zero emissions are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon solutions; cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to meet or exceed announced cost and expense reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; timing and outcome of projects to capture and store CO 2 ; timing and outcome of biofuel and plastic waste recycling projects; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; achievement of ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050; achievement of plans to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in Upstream Permian Basin operated assets by 2030; and resource recoveries and production rates could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market conditions that impact prices and differentials for our products; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of COVID-19, including the extent and nature of further outbreaks and the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources; the outcome of exploration projects; timely completion of development and other construction projects; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits and certifications; government policies and support and market demand for low carbon technologies; war, and other political or security disturbances; opportunities for potential investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil’s 2021 Form 10-K.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales. Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for 2021 and 2022 periods is shown on page 7.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital. The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company’s business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for 2021 and 2022 periods is shown on page 7.

This press release also includes earnings/(loss) excluding identified items, which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings / (loss) excluding identified items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are below the $250M threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events are material in aggregate, they are indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding Identified Items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2022 and 2021 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Corresponding per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities (“sales-based taxes”).

