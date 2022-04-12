Eyelit Names Jason Adams as CEO to Drive Company Growth

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eyelit Inc., a leader in Manufacturing Execution (MES), Quality Management (QMS), and Factory Automation solutions, announced today that Jason Adams has been named CEO and board member. The addition of Adams supports the company’s pursuit to become a world leader in factory Digital Transformation Solutions. This news comes after the recent Banneker Partners investment in the company.

Adams has over 25 years of experience as a senior executive driving rapid growth, industry expansion, and integration of companies. He is a recognized industry thought leader, specifically in medical devices, automotive, semiconductor, and complex discrete manufacturing. He has held multiple leadership roles in the manufacturing solutions space – as the President of Lectra, Americas, Vice President of Sales at Dassault Systemes, and most recently, Vice President, Americas Information Solutions for Rockwell Automation.

“I am proud and energized to lead Eyelit’s global organization. It is a privilege to serve our employees and customers. My entire career I have shared a passion for working closely with customers and building organizations to support them. The world-class technology Eyelit provides will ensure value to our customers and partners,” said Jason Adams, CEO of Eyelit. “As we progress past Industry 4.0, it is crucial to be an agile ally to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jason as the CEO of Eyelit. His outstanding track record in building teams and coordinating growth in new industries was obvious,” said Harjot Sachdeva, Operating Partner at Banneker Partner. “We are delighted to support Jason as we grow this strategic investment,” added Terrance Bei, Principal at Banneker Partners.

“Jason understands the changing needs and mindset of discrete manufacturers inside and out. Since I first met him decades ago, he’s been growing software businesses by meeting those needs. I look forward to following this new chapter for Eyelit with Jason at the helm and Banneker backing them,” said Julie Fraser, VP of Research for Operations and Manufacturing at independent research firm Tech-Clarity.

About Eyelit

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution, Quality Management (MES and QMS), and Automation solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for aerospace & defense, battery technology, electronics, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of smart factory and Industry 4.0 solutions, including Asset Management, Factory and Equipment Integration (Automation/IoT), Manufacturing Execution (MES), Recipe Management, Quality Management, and Business Process Management. These solutions enable customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes. For more information, please visit www.eyelit.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams to achieve their goals by implementing proven best practices and making additional investments across functional areas including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services, and customer success and complements these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value. Banneker has developed an in-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply chain solutions, which has led to a track record of successful partnership in these software businesses, including with companies like IQMS, Orbis MES, LevaData, and EverAg/Dairy.com. For more information, please visit www.bannekerpartners.com.

