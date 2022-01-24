EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the B. Riley 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:30 am ET.

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six-month intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. Durasert’s proven intravitreal drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients’ eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: 212-698-8700
[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
[email protected]

