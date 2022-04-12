FFCFC/FCF Customer Becomes Inaugural NADCO SBA 504 Borrower Hall of Fame Inductee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Florida First Capital Finance Corporation/First Capital Finance (FFCFC/FCF) is proud to announce its customer, College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving, has been selected from nominees across the nation as the inaugural 2022 SBA 504 Borrower Hall of Fame winner by the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO).

Nearly 20 years ago, College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk & Moving was born through the ingenuity of the two longtime friends Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman during a summer break from college. Within 4 years, College H.U.N.K.S. (Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service) would expand with franchises across the United States and into Canada. Today, they boast more than 150 franchises and are the fastest growing business of its type in America.

In 2017, College H.U.N.K.S. secured SBA 504 financing through FFCFC Vice President and Business Development Officer Scott Radway, in partnership with Aaron Jimison of Valley National Bank, to purchase and renovate a 46,765 square-foot building to increase its national call center operations. The following year, the company expanded once again with another SBA 504 loan through FFCFC and Valley National for the purchase of a 2,916 square-foot building to grow its doorstep trash pick-up services. The two projects created nearly 40 new jobs for the community.

In April 2020, College H.U.N.K.S. announced an initiative to provide free moving services to domestic violence victims. By year’s end, through coordination with shelters and social workers, they helped more than 100 victims leave dangerous situations. The company also partners with U.S. Hunger and, for every moving or junk removal service completed, they provide two nutritious meals to feed hungry children. To date, more than 2 million meals have been donated by College H.U.N.K.S.

”The combination of their origin story, business success and especially their focus on giving back are all hallmarks of a business to be recognized as the NADCO 504 Borrower Hall of Fame,” wrote NADCO Senior Vice President of Conferences and Operations, Mandy Robertson, in a congratulatory message. “We are honored to have College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving be our very first inductee.”

FFCFC/FCF celebrates Nick Friedman, Omar Soliman and the entire College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk & Moving team and applauds their tremendous success and commitment to the communities they serve. On May 17th, they will be honored as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Small Business Luncheon in Washington, DC, and will be officially be inducted into the NADCO 504 Borrower Hall of Fame.

Licensed by the SBA in 1984, FFCFC is Florida’s original statewide Certified Development Company promoting economic development and job creation through the SBA 504 Loan Program. In 2019, the SBA authorized FFCFC to provide 504 financing in Alabama, doing business as FCF, and by August of 2021, FCF continued its successful multi-state expansion into Georgia.

For more information about SBA 504 loans in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, contact Florida First Capital by visiting www.504.LOAN, emailing [email protected] or calling 800.504.LOAN.

