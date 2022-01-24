Financial Literacy for Gen Z by Gen Z: Apex Fintech Solutions and Zogo Team Up to Take On Investor Education

Strategic alliance provides Apex clients with resources to deliver 450+ specialized bite-sized modules presented in easy to digest lessons

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the “fintech for fintechs,” is partnering with Zogo Finance (“Zogo”), the next-generation financial education app, to transform the way investors learn on their own. Originally created by Bolun Li when he was a 19-year-old student, Zogo takes a Gen Z approach to covering a wide range of topics including investing strategies, e-sports, healthcare and insurance—where users can earn gift cards and rewards as they learn. Now the modules will start rolling out even more broadly to investors nationwide through seamless integration into fintech platforms like Fintron and UNest (mutual clients of Apex and Zogo).

“Our mission is all about democratizing finance through access—and education is a vital part of that,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “Partnering with Zogo helps us empower our clients and their millions of customers.”

“Millennials and Gen Z are reinventing investing, which requires companies to adapt to their evolving interests, financial aspirations, and educational needs,” added Bolun Li, Founder and CEO of Zogo. “Apex shares our vision of harnessing technology to create customized, flexible, and accessible learning opportunities to support investors of all types.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Zogo currently serves a growing 500,000+ user base and partners with over 180 financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, and multinational corporations. Since its founding in 2018, Zogo users have completed over 16 million lessons, with the average person completing 38 lessons.

Mutual clients and investors of Apex and Zogo now have access to over 450 easy-to-digest learning modules tackling important topics and giving users the ability to earn rewards for their ever-higher levels of financial literacy. Mutual clients will also benefit through access to Zogo modules, customer support, guidance on deployment, and a dashboard to track the usage and impact on their business.

“The integration of Zogo’s modern, specialized content focused on the mobile-first generation will enable FinTron to expand its product offering, providing younger investors with a unique knowledge-based tool to foster a greater understanding of how to invest,” said Wilder Rumpf, FinTron Chief Executive Officer.

“Zogo’s content is a value-add to our platform as we help parents build for their family’s future by educating them in a creative and engaging way,” added Ksenia Yudina, UNest Founder & CEO.

To learn more, visit: https://go.apexfintechsolutions.com/zogo-and-apex.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., the “fintech for fintechs,” is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that’s powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS’s, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you’ve got the guts to dream, we’ve got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website.

About Zogo

Zogo is a financial technology company based in Austin, TX that helps financial institutions educate, engage, and retain young people. Its financial literacy app teaches sound financial fundamentals and rewards users for learning. Zogo’s app has reached numerous milestones, such as in 2021 Zogo topped the app store in April as the No. 1 education app, and launched both our integrated mobile banking product and classroom product. To learn more, visit zogofinance.com.

