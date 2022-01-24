Financial Times Names Blackline Safety as One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022

Ranks in the top four Canadian technology companies on the TSX

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #TSX–Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, announced today it is among 500 companies ranked in the Financial Times third annual The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022 – a ranking and special report on high-growth businesses in North, Central and South America.

To create the ranking, the Financial Times and Statista performed research to scrutinize massive database materials, connected with tens of thousands of companies, and launched a public call to participate, ultimately identifying the companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.

Blackline Safety earned its No. 253 spot with three-year revenue growth of 230% and was one of the top 10 Canadian technology companies on the list, and the fourth highest-ranked TSX listed company.

Last month in its Q1 fiscal 2022 results, Blackline announced it achieved its 20th consecutive quarter of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, with a total revenue of $15.7 million, a 47% increase over the prior year’s Q1.

“The strength of our team and our mission to connect workers through technology to keep them safe underpins our 20 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth and the adoption of our products and services by leading brands around the world who partner with us,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

“We continue to innovate – identifying new ways to connect all elements of the industrial worksite – while closing strategic acquisitions of companies that will help us accelerate the pace of our product roadmap and the connection of the industrial workplace, such as our recently announced acquisition of Swift Labs.”

Blackline’s suite of products and data analytics connects workers through location-enabled wearable devices and cloud-connected monitoring to help its customers drive towards zero safety incidents, improved performance, greater productivity and a stronger ESG profile.

