Finite State Adds Thomas Bain to Expand Message of Connected Device Security

Bain brings more than 18 years of experience leading IT security organizations to Finite State, which is scaling to meet increased demand for IoT security

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDeviceSecurity–Finite State, the product security leader for connected devices, today announced it has hired Thomas Bain as Executive Vice President of Marketing. Bain will be responsible for building out Finite State’s strategic go-to-market framework to help strengthen the brand, drive pipeline, and increase awareness to further Finite State’s unique leadership position in securing the connected product ecosystem.

Too few organizations have considered the downstream impact product security has on today’s threat landscape. In a recent survey, more than half of respondents said their customers don’t even request detailed information about the components in their devices. Risk has grown so large that the Justice Department recently disrupted a Russian-controlled botnet of thousands of infected network hardware devices.

“The cybersecurity industry protects our global economy, yet many organizations are still not paying enough attention to threats against IoT devices,” Bain said. “Finite State is uniquely positioned to secure this emerging market and help organizations automate the risk assessment and management process for connected devices. By automating the generation and review of the Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) for these devices for both device manufacturers and asset owners, Finite State supports organizations in preventing firmware vulnerabilities from being exploited, while addressing a massive-scale cybersecurity market opportunity.

“The cybersecurity landscape has changed considerably since I started out more than 18 years ago. Threats have become much more complex and dynamic. Product security teams are struggling to keep up, and we need to show them that we can help build security into their solutions. This has the potential to substantially reduce risk and support efficient device innovation and device management at scale across many verticals.”

Bain has held senior marketing positions at leading cybersecurity firms including Cyware, RiskRecon (acquired by Mastercard), Morphisec, CounterTack (now GoSecure), Security Innovation, and Application Security, Inc. (acquired by Trustwave). He’s an established thought leader, having presented at cybersecurity conferences including Evanta, Hacker Halted, Global CISO Executive Summit, SecureWorld, and OWASP events. Bain also serves as an advisory board member to multiple cybersecurity organizations.

Bain earned an M.S. in International Relations and Public Affairs from UMass and a B.A. in Communications from Rhode Island College.

“We’re bringing unrivaled visibility to the emerging product and supply chain security market, but we’re gearing up to do much more. With Tom at the helm, our marketing team can amplify this message and help us continue our growth trajectory,” said Matt Wyckhouse, founder and CEO of Finite State. “In a short time, Finite State has made a large impact in protecting our connected world. I’m confident that, with his leadership and cybersecurity marketing background, Tom will strengthen our brand and position us well to expand our market presence globally.”

Finite State

Finite State empowers organizations to gain control of product security for their connected devices and supply chains. Backed by a team of seasoned experts, our automated product security platform arms our customers with the actionable insights, critical vulnerability data, and remediation guidance necessary to mitigate product risk and protect the connected attack surface. For more information, visit www.finitestate.io.

