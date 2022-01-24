Firework Games Receives $1M Investment from Animoca Brands

Hong Kong, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2022) – To accelerate development of open metaverse, the Firework Games universe is expanding as they find more allies to join them on their mission to build a free-to-play, play-to-earn gaming platform based on NFTs. The team is busy designing and constructing the immersive metaverse as well as their first game: SPARK ERA. The company has received a $1M investment from Animoca Brands that gives their interstellar task force an extra boost.

The interstellar taskforce Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain, with over 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are working to develop the open metaverse. As a leader in the metaverse sector, Animoca Brands possesses essential experience and insights into the NFT blockchain market, and has a vast network of projects, investors, and partners that can help Firework Games to accelerate its growth and development. Animoca Brands is a company that invests in projects and has already picked several winners. The Firework Games is looking forward to having such a powerful force on their side in their venture into space.

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented, “Firework Games is building one of the most promising gaming platforms for the open metaverse, and we expect to see AAA levels of quality in the games developed and deployed on this exciting new service.”

About Firework Games:

Firework Games is a decentralized self-development and release platform of blockchain games. It aims to provide gamers worldwide with access to blockchain games and build a bridge for traditional games to evolve into blockchain games. SPARK ERA is firework’s first release, an interstellar theme the first self -developed VR ready MMORPG by Firework Games. Players are invited to explore the vast universe and go on an adventure by participating in dungeons, battling other players on spaceships, and exploring the space. The game integrates factors such as planet minings, renting NFT cards, marketplace, and more for players to earn by participating in the game.

