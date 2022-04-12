First-Ever Crypto Polo Cup Takes South Florida by Storm

Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2022) – The first-ever Crypto Polo Cup to take place in the world is now leading the charge as one of the top tech events. On April 9th, nearly one thousand people gathered in Palm Beach, FL where the worlds of Web 3.0 and polo collided to celebrate the elite players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

Nikita Sachdev with winners of the Crypto Polo Cup

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/120336_631d4c59b4b3eaa8_001full.jpg

The Crypto Polo Cup was hosted by Luna PR, an award-winning public relations and marketing agency that has worked with more than 600 crypto and blockchain projects globally. Based in Dubai, the agency also hosted the invite-only event as a celebration of its expansion to Miami.

Along with the high-goal polo match, dozens of industry professionals gathered for a cocktail hour, a 3-course lunch, an exclusive fashion show and ended the day with an invite-only NFT afterparty. As one of the most exclusive events during Bitcoin Miami, the guestlist included top-notch investors, media and celebrities, making the Crypto Polo Cup a highly sought-after event for sponsors and up-and-coming blockchain brands.

One of several sponsors was Oly Sport, the world’s first horse racing metaverse game that allows users to earn both virtual and real land. Oly Sport is built with an esport structure, by using blockchain technology.

Guests were also welcomed with luxury cars parked in front of the event sporting a Quint logo and QR code. Quint is a boutique NFT marketplace that caters to art-lovers and collectors.

Due to the success of the Crypto Polo Cup in South Florida, Luna PR now plans to host the event several times a year across the globe, with the next one being in June of this year in Austin, TX, during the week of Consensus 2022.

“The purpose of the event is to connect people from traditional businesses and the Web 3 world, where ideas and innovation can spring to life while enjoying the common denominator of polo,” says Nikita Sachdev, founder of Luna PR.

She added, “With so much success in this year’s event, we want to bring this exclusive event around the world. It’s game on.”

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, which quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. It is a full-stack digital marketing agency with dozens of clients across the globe. With the use of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To learn more about Luna PR and its services, visit its website, Twitter, & Instagram.

About Crypto Polo Cup

The Crypto Polo Cup is a first-of-its-kind event that combines the Web 3.0 revolution with the prestige of polo, bringing together the biggest names in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. The invite-only event is set to take place multiple times a year in the world’s hottest crypto spots: Miami, Austin, Dubai and Singapore.

Website | Instagram | Twitter

Media Contact:

LunaPR.io

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120336