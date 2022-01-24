Flash Memory Summit 2022 Opens Best of Show Awards Nominations

New Award Category Available for Nominations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Nominations are now open for the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2022 Best of Show Awards. Now in its 16th year, FMS will be held August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and is the world’s largest event showcasing the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory/data storage industry.

FMS Best of Show Awards categories are:

  • Most Innovative Startup Company
  • Most Innovative Consumer Application
  • Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application
  • Most Innovative Customer Implementation
  • Most Innovative Memory Technology
  • Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application
  • Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation
  • Most Innovative Sustainability Technology (New Award Category)

New this year, the Awards Committee is expanding the Most Innovative Memory Technology category to include all high-speed memory technologies. Additionally, we are adding a new category for Most Innovative Sustainability Technology to address new architectures and products with innovations such as efficiencies in power, cooling, and footprint.

“Flash Memory Summit is where we shine a light on new technology innovations that will drive the next wave of applications which demand high-speed data performance, massive scale of data capacity, and the highest data availability levels,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Co-Founder and Awards Program Chair. “By highlighting market-leading products, companies, and customer solutions, Flash Memory Summit’s Best of Show Awards continue to be a coveted recognition of next-generation, high-speed memory and data storage technology excellence.”

The Awards Program is open to all Flash Memory Summit sponsoring companies and addresses a wide spectrum of technologies and solutions in high-speed memory and storage ecosystems. Winners will be announced, and prizes awarded on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, during the evening reception in the Exhibit Hall.

Nominations are due by 6 pm PDT on Friday, July 8, 2022, and may be submitted online at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/Best_of_Show.html

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. Follow us on Twitter @flashmem.

Contacts

David Schwaderer, Communications Director

[email protected]
+1.408.828.2923

