Fuisz Pharma LLC Announces Patent Issuance for its Non-Invasive Urological Device to Mitigate the Symptoms of Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Williamson County, TN, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuisz Pharma LLC, an affiliate of Fuisz LLC, today announced the first patent issuance for its non-invasive urological device platform to mitigate symptoms of BPH, US 11,213,41, entitled “Device and Method for Reducing Urinary Retention.” Fuisz Pharma LLC is continuing to seek additional patent protection to compliment and augment the issued patent announced today.

The Fuisz device is non-invasive, easy to use, and has been demonstrated to facilitate the commencement of urination, reduce dribbling and nocturia, and reduce urinary retention, symptoms most commonly associated with BPH. The device can also be used to ease and speed the process of double voids.

The premise of the Fuisz device is based on the use of a cool, rapidly transferred thermal transfer to stimulate the commencement of urination. At the same time, stream pressure requirements for urination are reduced.

The Fuisz device is not intended to substitute for existing pharmacological and surgical interventions, but rather serve as an adjunct non-invasive therapy to treat symptoms.

Fuisz Pharma Managing Member Joseph Fuisz remarked: “Millions of American men suffer from urinary symptoms associated with BPH. These symptoms raise serious quality of life issues for patients. No male wishes to pause at a bathroom stall to initiate urination; be fearful of urgency during a trip to the store; or be deprived of a restful night by nocturia.”

“The non-invasive Fuisz device offers substantial benefits for patients with BPH-type symptoms.”

“We are preparing to seek approval for the Fuisz device as a medical device.”

About BPH: BPH is histologically evident in up to 90% of men by the age of 85 years. As many as 14 million men in the United States have symptoms related to BPH. BPH symptoms include: frequent or urgent need to urinate; increased frequency of urination at night (nocturia); difficulty initiating urination; weak urine stream or a stream that stops and starts; dribbling at the end of urination; and inability to completely empty the bladder (residual urine). BPH is associated with serious medical morbidities, an increased risk of falls, depression, diminished health-related quality of life, and billions of dollars in annual health care costs.

About Fuisz Pharma LLC

Fuisz Pharma LLC is a private pharmaceutical technology company originated by Joseph Fuisz (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Fuisz) and Richard Fuisz, M.D. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Fuisz). The Fuiszes have made substantial contributions in drug delivery including orally dissolving tablets and novel particle coating systems at Fuisz Technologies; inventing and developing oral thin film technologies, as well as developing extruded sheet technology. The Fuiszes have extensive experience working with big and specialty pharma. Fuisz Pharma is also active in diagnostic systems, including breath diagnostics. Fuisz Pharma has its headquarters in Williamson County, TN. www.fuisz.com.