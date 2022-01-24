Fulcrum Therapeutics® Announces Multiple Presentations on FSHD at the American Academy of Neurology’s Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight potential of losmapimod to slow or stop progression of FSHD

Company on track to initiate Phase 3 REACH trial in 2Q 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced multiple oral and poster presentations on losmapimod for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) at the American Academy of Neurology’s Annual Meeting, taking place April 2-7 in Seattle, WA. These presentations highlight clinical data supporting the potential of losmapimod as well as the design of the Phase 3 REACH trial of losmapimod in FSHD.

“FSHD is a progressive, relentless, and debilitating disease for which there are no approved therapies,” said Christopher Morabito, MD, Fulcrum’s chief medical officer. “The clinical data being presented at AAN demonstrate losmapimod’s potential to slow or stop disease progression, while providing important insights into optimal measures of disease progression in FSHD. As we prepare to begin enrolling patients in our Phase 3 REACH trial this quarter, we remain focused on serving the FSHD community by working to bring a much-needed therapy to patients.”

Oral Presentations:

The following presentations will take place during the S23 – Therapeutics for Muscle Diseases Scientific Platform Session

A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD: ReDUX4

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 5 th , 4:42pm – 4:54pm PDT

, 4:42pm – 4:54pm PDT Presenter: Christopher Morabito, MD—Fulcrum Therapeutics

An Open-Label Study of Losmapimod to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessment Changes in Subjects with FSHD1

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 5 th , 4:54pm – 5:06pm PDT

, 4:54pm – 5:06pm PDT Presenter: Jennifer Shoskes, PharmD —Fulcrum Therapeutics

Whole Body MRI Quantitative muscle analysis to evaluate Efficacy of Losmapimod in a Phase 2 Placebo-Controlled Study in Subjects with FSHD (ReDUX4)

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 5 th , 5:06pm – 5:18pm PDT

, 5:06pm – 5:18pm PDT Presenter: Christopher Morabito, MD—Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster Presentations:

The following poster will be available during the Poster Session 4 on Sunday, April 3rd from 8:00am to 9:00am PDT.

Reachable Workspace to Evaluate Efficacy of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD in Two Phase 2 Studies

Presenter: Jennifer Shoskes, PharmD —Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster ID: 13-008

The following poster will be available during the Poster Session 12 on Tuesday, April 5th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm PDT

Quantitative muscle analysis in FSHD using Whole-Body MRI: Composite Muscle Measurements for Cross-Sectional Analysis

Presenter: Jennifer Shoskes, PharmD —Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster ID: 2715

The presentations will be available to registered conference attendees as well as on the company website at https://www.fulcrumtx.com/pipeline/#publications. The presentations will also be available for viewing to registered conference attendees during the virtual AAN 2022 Annual Meeting taking place April 24-26.

About FSHD

FSHD is a serious, rare, progressive and debilitating disease for which there are no approved treatments. It is characterized by fat infiltration of skeletal muscle leading to muscular atrophy involving primarily the face, scapula and shoulders, upper arms, and abdomen. Impact on patients includes profound decreases in the ability to perform activities of daily living, loss of upper limb function, loss of mobility and independence and chronic pain. FSHD is one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy and has an estimated patient population of 16,000 to 38,000 in the United States alone.

About Losmapimod

Losmapimod is an investigational, selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor. Fulcrum exclusively in-licensed losmapimod from GSK following Fulcrum’s discovery of the role of p38α/β inhibitors in the reduction of DUX4 expression and an extensive review of known compounds. Results reported from the ReDUX4 trial demonstrated slowed disease progression and improved function, including positive impacts on upper extremity strength, supporting losmapimod’s potential to be a transformative therapy for the treatment of FSHD. Although losmapimod had never previously been explored in muscular dystrophies, it had been evaluated in more than 3,500 subjects in clinical trials across multiple other indications, and has been generally well tolerated. Losmapimod has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of FSHD.

About REACH

Fulcrum plans to begin enrolling patients in its Phase 3 REACH clinical trial in the second quarter of 2022. REACH will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-national trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of losmapimod for the treatment of FSHD. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 230 adults with FSHD. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive either losmapimod, administered orally as a 15 mg tablet twice a day, or placebo, and evaluated over a 48-week treatment period. RWS is the primary endpoint of the trial. Secondary endpoints include muscle fat infiltration (MFI) measured by MRI, Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC), and Quality of Life in Neurological Disorders of the upper extremity (Neuro QOL-UE). REACH will also include patient-centered assessments of healthcare utilization.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.

