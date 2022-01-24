Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CFO Lawrence S. Yellin

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”) an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the appointment of new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, Lawrence (“Larry”) S. Yellin. As CFO, Mr. Yellin will be responsible for all of the Company’s financial functions including accounting, audit, treasury, corporate finance, SEC reporting, and investor relations.

Mr. Yellin’s career spans more than 25 years of varied experience in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy. Mr. Larry Yellin served as CFO for NVIP LLC, a holistic health and wellness supplier and manufacturer, where he oversaw the financial activities which included liquidity risk management, asset and liability administration, cashflow tracking, financial planning, financial strengths and weakness analyzation, and corrective action proposals.

Before joining NVIP LLC, Mr. Yellin served as CFO for Logic E Cigarettes where he helped the company grow and transition to a top tier e-cigarette company that was sold to Japan Tobacco. Prior to that, Mr. Yellin served as VP Controller for Handy & Harman, a publicly traded holding company that owns and operates businesses in a variety of industries, and CFO for Fujifilm’s Consumer Imaging Group.

Mr. Yellin earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Ohio State University, a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Pace University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Yellin to our executive team and believe that Larry’s experiences in corporate strategy, financial expertise, and SEC background will make him an excellent fit for Fuse,” commented Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. “As Fuse continues our mission of providing innovative medical devices to the orthopedic industry, we feel that Larry will prove to be a key factor of our growth through his proven track record in financial planning and his refined skills in business leadership.”

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedic total joints, sports medicine, trauma, foot and ankle space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, osteobiologics, wound care, and regenerative products. For more information about the Company, or if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of any Fuse’s products, please contact us at [email protected] or visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

