Gateway Adds to Commercial Lending Banking Team in Dallas

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gateway First Bank, one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma, announced that Zac Holly has joined the Bank’s commercial lending team as the Dallas Market President.

Holly joins Gateway with extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry, with a specialty in energy lending and commercial real estate. As a seasoned commercial lending professional, Holly has a demonstrated track record of underwriting, growing, and managing a portfolio of public and private company relationships.

“I look forward to joining the talented and growing team at Gateway First and expanding our reach into the north Texas market. I’m excited to support business owners, entrepreneurs, and the community where I grew up,” said Holly.

A Texas native, Mr. Holly earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business. Holly currently resides in Dallas with his wife and two daughters. He’s an active member in several professional organizations and enjoys playing golf, traveling, and spending time with this family.

“We are excited to expand our team with the expertise that Zac brings to the table,” said Charlie Crouse, Gateway’s Commercial Banking Executive. “Establishing a team of knowledgeable bankers who care about people is key to our commitment to put people first.”

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a significant mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with eight bank branches in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

