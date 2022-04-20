GATX Corporation Reports 2022 First-Quarter Results

Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 99.3%

Company reiterates 2022 full-year earnings guidance

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2022 first-quarter net income of $75.8 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $36.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. The 2022 first-quarter results included a net negative impact of $11.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, attributed to a net impairment charge for aircraft spare engines in Russia at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates and a net positive impact of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to an enacted tax rate reduction in Austria. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

“Conditions continue to strengthen across our global railcar leasing markets despite increased economic uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 99.3% and its renewal success rate was 80%. As the number of idle railcars in the industry continues to decline, the pace of lease rate increases from the prior quarter accelerated for most car types. As expected, the renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index turned positive in the quarter. The secondary railcar market remains very active as evidenced by our first-quarter remarketing income of $66.4 million, which represents the majority of our anticipated remarketing activity for 2022.

“Rail International continues to perform well as demand for railcars in Europe and India remains strong. Fleet utilization was at 99% or above and renewal lease rates for most car types continued to increase versus the expiring rates. In Portfolio Management, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates continued to perform as expected in a challenging environment for global passenger air travel.”

Mr. Kenney concluded, “First-quarter investment volume totaled $370.4 million, primarily focused on our global rail assets. Based on our solid start in the first quarter, we continue to expect our 2022 full-year earnings to be in the range of $5.50 to $5.80 per diluted share, excluding the impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items.”

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $120.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Higher segment profit was primarily a result of higher gains on asset dispositions.

At March 31, 2022, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 110,700 cars, including approximately 10,300 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 99.2% at the end of the prior quarter and 97.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI), a weighted-average lease renewal rate for a group of railcars representative of Rail North America’s fleet, was positive 9.3%. This compares to an LPI of negative 0.7% in the prior quarter and negative 18.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the first quarter was 30 months, compared to 37 months in the prior quarter and 30 months in the first quarter of 2021. Rail North America’s investment volume during the first quarter was $280.4 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International’s segment profit was $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Higher segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease.

At March 31, 2021, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 27,200 cars. Utilization was 99.0%, compared to 98.7% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment loss of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to segment profit of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF) terminated leases with its Russian airline customer. RRPF recorded a net impairment charge associated with three aircraft spare engines in Russia that RRPF does not expect to recover, of which GATX’s share was $15.3 million ($11.5 million after-tax). Excluding this impact, first-quarter segment profit was higher driven primarily by GATX Engine Leasing earnings. Details related to the impairment charge are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably, while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

the duration and effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and any mandated pandemic mitigation requirements, including adverse impacts on our business, personnel, operations, commercial activity, supply chain, the demand for our transportation assets, the value of our assets, our liquidity, and macroeconomic conditions exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving our transportation assets inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand a significant decline in customer demand for our transportation assets or services, including as a result of: weak macroeconomic conditions weak market conditions in our customers’ businesses adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities changes in railroad operations, efficiency, pricing and service offerings, including those related to “precision scheduled railroading” changes in, or disruptions to, supply chains availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including reduced demand for air travel, geographic exposure and customer concentrations other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers customers’ desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets

higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure financial and operational risks associated with long-term purchase commitments for transportation assets reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities reliance on Rolls-Royce in connection with our aircraft spare engine leasing businesses, and the risks that certain factors that adversely affect Rolls-Royce could have an adverse effect on our businesses fluctuations in foreign exchange rates inflation or deflation failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs changes in banks’ inter-lending rate reporting practices and the phasing out of LIBOR competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with significantly lower costs of capital risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including laws, regulations, tariffs, taxes, treaties or trade barriers affecting our activities in the countries where we do business changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations U.S. and global political conditions inability to obtain cost-effective insurance environmental liabilities and remediation costs potential obsolescence of our assets inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with severe weather events, climate change and natural disasters inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business changes in assumptions, increases in funding requirements or investment losses in our pension and post-retirement plans inability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure control and procedures

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended



March 31 2022 2021 Revenues Lease revenue $ 283.3 $ 280.6 Marine operating revenue 6.2 3.6 Other revenue 27.1 21.6 Total Revenues 316.6 305.8 Expenses Maintenance expense 74.6 74.3 Marine operating expense 4.2 4.6 Depreciation expense 89.5 88.6 Operating lease expense 9.1 10.9 Other operating expense 10.7 10.2 Selling, general and administrative expense 47.2 47.1 Total Expenses 235.3 235.7 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 73.7 22.5 Interest expense, net (51.2 ) (53.6 ) Other expense (2.0 ) (1.3 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings 101.8 37.7 Income taxes (22.4 ) (8.4 ) Share of affiliates’ (losses) earnings, net of taxes (3.6 ) 7.2 Net Income $ 75.8 $ 36.5 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 1.04 Average number of common shares 35.5 35.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.10 $ 1.02 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 36.0 35.9 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.50

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) March 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 649.3 $ 344.3 Restricted Cash 0.2 0.2 Receivables Rent and other receivables 69.9 69.8 Finance leases (as lessor) 98.9 100.2 Less: allowance for losses (6.1 ) (6.2 ) 162.7 163.8 Operating Assets and Facilities 11,203.2 11,163.6 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,328.3 ) (3,378.8 ) 7,874.9 7,784.8 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 262.8 270.7 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation — 1.5 262.8 272.2 Investments in Affiliated Companies 585.0 588.4 Goodwill 120.3 123.0 Other Assets 253.4 265.0 Total Assets $ 9,908.6 $ 9,541.7 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 170.5 $ 215.8 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 18.6 18.1 Recourse 6,256.9 5,887.5 6,275.5 5,905.6 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 273.4 286.2 Finance leases — 1.5 273.4 287.7 Deferred Income Taxes 1,013.5 1,001.0 Other Liabilities 114.9 112.4 Total Liabilities 7,847.8 7,522.5 Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,060.8 2,019.2 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,908.6 $ 9,541.7

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In millions) Rail



North America Rail



International Portfolio



Management Other GATX



Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 200.7 $ 67.6 $ 8.3 $ 6.7 $ 283.3 Marine operating revenue — — 6.2 — 6.2 Other revenue 23.0 2.3 — 1.8 27.1 Total Revenues 223.7 69.9 14.5 8.5 316.6 Expenses Maintenance expense 59.9 14.0 — 0.7 74.6 Marine operating expense — — 4.2 — 4.2 Depreciation expense 63.5 18.0 5.0 3.0 89.5 Operating lease expense 9.1 — — — 9.1 Other operating expense 7.3 2.4 0.5 0.5 10.7 Total Expenses 139.8 34.4 9.7 4.2 188.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 71.6 1.0 0.9 0.2 73.7 Interest expense, net (34.4 ) (11.2 ) (4.7 ) (0.9 ) (51.2 ) Other expense (0.7 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (2.0 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax losses — — (4.8 ) — (4.8 ) Segment profit (loss) $ 120.4 $ 24.9 $ (3.9 ) $ 2.8 $ 144.2 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 47.2 Income taxes (includes $1.2 of income tax benefit related to affiliates’ losses) 21.2 Net income $ 75.8 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 280.4 $ 78.9 $ — $ 11.1 $ 370.4 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 64.4 $ 0.4 $ — $ 0.1 $ 64.9 Residual sharing income 2.0 — 0.9 — 2.9 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 5.2 0.6 — 0.1 5.9 $ 71.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.9 $ 0.2 $ 73.7 __________ (1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In millions) Rail



North America Rail



International Portfolio



Management Other GATX



Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 206.8 $ 66.9 $ 3.3 $ 3.6 $ 280.6 Marine operating revenue — — 3.6 — 3.6 Other revenue 17.8 2.5 0.2 1.1 21.6 Total Revenues 224.6 69.4 7.1 4.7 305.8 Expenses Maintenance expense 58.4 15.4 — 0.5 74.3 Marine operating expense — — 4.6 — 4.6 Depreciation expense 65.7 18.3 2.7 1.9 88.6 Operating lease expense 10.9 — — — 10.9 Other operating expense 7.6 2.0 0.2 0.4 10.2 Total Expenses 142.6 35.7 7.5 2.8 188.6 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 21.5 0.3 0.6 0.1 22.5 Interest expense, net (37.0 ) (12.2 ) (3.1 ) (1.3 ) (53.6 ) Other expense (0.8 ) — — (0.5 ) (1.3 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax earnings — — 9.0 — 9.0 Segment profit $ 65.7 $ 21.8 $ 6.1 $ 0.2 $ 93.8 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 47.1 Income taxes (includes $1.8 related to affiliates’ earnings) 10.2 Net income $ 36.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 109.1 $ 44.4 $ 352.5 $ 3.5 $ 509.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 16.3 $ — $ — $ — $ 16.3 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.6 — 0.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 5.1 0.3 — 0.1 5.5 $ 21.5 $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.1 $ 22.5 __________ (1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income(1) Three Months Ended



March 31 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 75.8 $ 36.5 Other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income: Income tax rate change (2) (3.0 ) — Total other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income $ (3.0 ) $ — Adjustments attributable to affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes: Aircraft spare engine impairment at RRPF (3) 11.5 — Total adjustments attributable to affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes $ 11.5 $ — Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 84.3 $ 36.5

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share(1) Three Months Ended



March 31 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.10 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 2.34 $ 1.02

_________ (1) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends. (2) Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate reduction in Austria in 2022. (3) Impairment losses related to aircraft spare engines in Russia that RRPF does not expect to recover.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except leverage) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 6,183.7 $ 6,101.6 $ 5,976.8 $ 5,916.3 $ 5,896.5 Rail International 1,677.9 1,689.2 1,672.2 1,695.8 1,653.4 Portfolio Management 1,031.5 1,040.0 1,019.6 1,023.2 1,057.5 Other 366.0 366.4 351.5 347.1 348.8 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 9,259.1 $ 9,197.2 $ 9,020.1 $ 8,982.4 $ 8,956.2 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (649.3 ) $ (344.3 ) $ (566.0 ) $ (417.9 ) $ (958.9 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 18.6 18.1 20.7 17.9 19.6 Recourse debt 6,256.9 5,887.5 6,029.8 5,803.1 6,374.6 Operating lease obligations 273.4 286.2 292.1 298.7 328.0 Finance lease obligations — 1.5 — 43.6 — Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash $ 5,899.6 $ 5,849.0 $ 5,776.6 $ 5,745.4 $ 5,763.3 Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,060.8 $ 2,019.2 $ 1,976.9 $ 1,971.4 $ 1,960.0 Recourse Leverage (1) 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.9 _________ (1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder’s equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 9,908.6 $ 9,541.7 $ 9,586.3 $ 9,400.5 $ 9,915.3 Less: cash (649.5 ) (344.5 ) (566.2 ) (418.1 ) (959.1 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 9,259.1 $ 9,197.2 $ 9,020.1 $ 8,982.4 $ 8,956.2

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Continued) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change 9.3 % (0.7 ) % (8.1 ) % (6.7 ) % (18.1 ) % Average renewal term (months) 30 37 32 29 30 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 101,570 101,341 102,144 102,903 103,745 Cars added 943 959 742 693 977 Cars scrapped (547 ) (358 ) (947 ) (770 ) (1,002 ) Cars sold (1,514 ) (372 ) (598 ) (682 ) (817 ) Ending balance 100,452 101,570 101,341 102,144 102,903 Utilization 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 98.5 % 97.8 % Average active railcars 100,253 100,658 100,467 100,722 101,099 Boxcar Fleet Ending balance 10,283 12,946 12,809 12,659 13,880 Utilization 99.8 % 99.7 % 98.4 % 97.1 % 97.1 % Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 27,109 26,840 26,727 26,498 26,343 Cars added 225 333 213 359 226 Cars scrapped/sold (142 ) (64 ) (100 ) (130 ) (71 ) Ending balance 27,192 27,109 26,840 26,727 26,498 Utilization 99.0 % 98.7 % 98.1 % 98.4 % 98.2 % Average active railcars 26,850 26,562 26,310 26,156 25,917 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 78.3 % 76.3 % 75.2 % 75.6 % 74.6 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) 2.6 % 6.6 % 7.9 % 9.4 % (2.6 ) % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) 9.4 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.9 % (3.8 ) % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) (15.3 ) % (4.5 ) % (3.6 ) % (4.3 ) % (14.4 ) % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) n/a (6) 42,993 37,779 37,470 34,829

