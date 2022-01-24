GC Genome Presents AI-Based Liquid Biopsy at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

– Poster demonstrates the highly sensitive and accurate deep learning model for cancer detection and multi-cancer classification combining different types of cf-DNA features

YONGIN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GC Genome, a leading company in Genomic Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the company presented the deep learning algorithm that detects and classifies multi-cancer using cf-WGS (cell free DNA whole genome sequencing), summarized in a poster session held at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The data from the presentation show that it detects abnormal patterns of cancer more sensitively and accurately than original liquid biopsy as it applies deep learning algorithm on whole genome sequencing data, which uncovers structural variants with distinct tumor type.

In addition, this biopsy can detect the existence of 9 major cancers (△ lung cancer △ colorectal cancer △ breast cancer △liver cancer △ pancreatic cancer △ cholangiocarcinoma △ head and neck cancer △ ovarian cancer △ esophageal cancer) through whole genome sequencing (WGS) from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood. Further, its ‘Multi-cancer prediction’ model can predict the tumor-derived tissues related to the 6 specific types of cancers. (△ lung cancer △ breast cancer △ liver cancer △ pancreatic cancer △ ovarian cancer △ esophageal cancer)

“We are excited to introduce the AI-based liquid biopsy with GC Genome’s original technology applied,” said Eun-Hae Cho, Chief Technology Officer at GC Genome Research Center, “The data to be presented at this year’s AACR meeting demonstrates a major step forward in our commitment to offering clinicians and patients a highly sensitive multi-cancer screening test where we believe cancer screening can save lives.”

About GC Genome

GC Genome is specialized in Clinical Genomics, which was established in August 2013 as a new member of GC Family, headquartered in Yong-in, South Korea. GC Genome is moving toward the goal of utilizing genomic information for disease diagnosis, disease screening and also precision medicine. GC Genome leverages on the most up to date technologies including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to provide distinguished services with shortened turnaround time, and affordable prices. Moreover, GC Genome continues to invest heavily on R&D activities to develop services to fulfil the unmet needs of people and participate in the advancement of various global and national research projects.

