Genius Sports Agrees First LATAM Tracking and Video Augmentation Partnership With Liga MX Club Necaxa

New partnership to provide Liga MX’s Necaxa with cutting-edge tracking, analysis and video augmentation tools

Liga MX is the most-watched soccer league in the U.S. with Necaxa valued at over $200 million

Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum technology is also used by the EPL, Danish League, MLS, NBA and NCAA

NEW YORK & AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology and broadcast partner powering the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has agreed a ground-breaking new data tracking and video augmentation partnership with Liga MX franchise Club Necaxa (“Necaxa).

Through its Second Spectrum division, Genius Sports’ tracking technology will provide data-driven player analytics, enhancing Necaxa’s on-field performance levels while powering immersive fan experiences. Genius Sports will install its AI and machine-learning powered cameras at the Estadio Victoria, capturing transformative new data points including player speeds, expected goal conversion rate, shot velocity and more.

Necaxa coaches and players will be able to analyze on-field, play-by-play action in unprecedented detail, harnessing hundreds of soccer-specific metrics as well as post-match panoramic and tactical videos. Genius Sports and Necaxa will create augmented live video feeds, providing Liga MX fans with data-driven visualizations and animations to deliver a more immersive and match-day experience across linear and digital channels.

Genius Sports was selected as the official data and integrity partner of Liga MX in November 2020, providing licensed sportsbooks with the fastest, most accurate feed from the top four competitions in Mexican soccer.

“Genius Sports is a company that Necaxa is proud to be partners with,” said Sam Porter, Co-Owner and Co-Managing Partner of Club Necaxa. “We believe that Genius Sports will greatly improve the product and experience we provide to our fans both on and off the pitch, in exciting new ways. The Second Spectrum technology will also provide us with a greater ability to analyze our players’ health and performance, which is of the utmost importance to our Club.”

“Necaxa is quickly positioning itself as one of the most innovative and dynamic clubs in LATAM sports,” said Fernando Martinez, Head of LATAM Commercial at Genius Sports. “We’re thrilled to be providing them with our world-class tracking and video augmentation tools, setting a new bar for Liga MX fan experiences and enabling a new level of analysis before, during and after every home game.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

