Genocea Biosciences to Host Investor Webinar

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced details for a planned investor webinar to coincide with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13. The presentation, beginning at 4:30 PM EDT on Friday, April 8th will be followed by a Q&A session. The Genocea team will discuss previously announced AACR presentations, including late-breaking data from the TiTAN™ clinical trial for the neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cell therapy product candidate GEN-011, and results demonstrating successful production of GEN-011 using Genocea’s PLANET™ manufacturing process.

Featured speakers include:

Melissa Johnson, MD, Medical Oncologist at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology

Chip Clark, President & Chief Executive Officer, Genocea Biosciences

Tom Davis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Genocea Biosciences

Jessica Flechtner, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Genocea Biosciences

Ray Stapleton, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, Genocea Biosciences

Attendees can register HERE for the event. Access to the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Genocea’s website, including an archived replay of the webcast at https://ir.genocea.com/events-presentations.

About GEN-011

GEN-011 is a neoantigen-targeted peripherally derived T cell therapy candidate comprised of autologous CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that are specific for up to 30 ATLAS-identified neoantigens to limit tumor escape. NPTs have minimal bystander, non-tumor-specific cells, and are devoid of Inhibigen-specific cells which may be detrimental to clinical response.

About the GEN-011 TiTAN clinical trial

TiTAN is an open-label, multi-center Phase1/2a trial evaluating safety, tolerability, T cell persistence and proliferation and clinical efficacy. The TiTAN clinical trial is testing two dosing regimens, a repeated fractional dose regimen of GEN-011 without lymphodepletion and a single dose administration of GEN-011 after lymphodepletion. Both groups will receive interleukin-2 after GEN-011 dosing to maximize the tumor-killing potential of the infused cells.