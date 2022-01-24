Glassbox Awarded 150 G2 Accolades, Leading in Nine Categories

Company fortifies strong market position with impressive recognition for the second consecutive quarter

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced that it received 150 G2 accolades in Q1 2022, surpassing the 37 it received in Q4 of 2021. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential.

In addition to over 100 accolades, Glassbox was the leader in nine categories of G2’s Spring Reports, including:

Customer Journey Analytics

Digital Experience Platforms (DXP)

Mobile App Optimization

Heatmap Tools

Mobile App Analytics

Product Analytics

Mobile Analytics

Session Replay

Digital Analytics

“As we’ve committed to our pursuit to create the industry’s go-to holistic Digital Experience Intelligence platform, endorsements such as this are a true testament to the hard work put forth by our global teams,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. “G2 is an accredited and trusted source for market insights and we’re honored our solutions have been rated most impactful by users.”

Glassbox was recently recognized in G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, placing on the Highest Satisfaction, Marketing & Digital Advertising, Development and Content Management Products lists. Additionally, the company was named a Momentum Leader in all “Digital Customer Experience” categories in 2021, and was the first organization to ever achieve this amount of recognition in the digital experience market.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

G2’s Spring Reports bolsters Glassbox’s position as an industry leader and holistic digital experience software provider. Today, the company supports over one trillion web and mobile customer journeys annually for the world’s best-known brands across numerous industries.

To learn more about Glassbox, please visit www.glassbox.com.

To learn more, view G2’s Spring 2022 Reports and read more about G2’s methodology.

About Glassbox



Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams from across the organization can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.

About G2



G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

