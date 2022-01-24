GM Financial to Release First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The press release and earnings presentation for fixed income investors will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

Future earnings dates

The company’s subsequent quarterly earnings announcement dates are as follows:

  • Q2 2022 – July 26
  • Q3 2022 – October 25

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations contact:

Stephen Jones

Vice President, Investor Relations

(817) 302-7119

[email protected]

Related Stories

Spero Therapeutics Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide Phase 3 Data Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Enzo Biochem Adjourns Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Complete Vote on Proposal

Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Presentation of Lead Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Diabetes at ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions 2022

IGM Announces Closing of $230.0 Million Public Offering

CEPI to co-fund Vaxxinity’s pivotal Phase 3 UB-612 heterologous booster trial to combat SARS-CoV-2 variants

Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders 43rd Annual Meeting and the Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International Conference 2022

You may have missed

Spero Therapeutics Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide Phase 3 Data Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Presentation of Lead Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Diabetes at ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions 2022

Enzo Biochem Adjourns Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Complete Vote on Proposal

CEPI to co-fund Vaxxinity’s pivotal Phase 3 UB-612 heterologous booster trial to combat SARS-CoV-2 variants

IGM Announces Closing of $230.0 Million Public Offering

error: Content is protected !!