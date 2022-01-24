GM Financial to Release First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The press release and earnings presentation for fixed income investors will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

Future earnings dates

The company’s subsequent quarterly earnings announcement dates are as follows:

Q2 2022 – July 26

Q3 2022 – October 25

