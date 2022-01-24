GroupBy To Present at B2B Online 2022

Company’s CEO, Roland Gossage, and B2B eCommerce Expert Brian Beck to Lead Session on Optimizing the Customer Experience with AI-Powered Product Discovery

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces that CEO Roland Gossage will speak at B2B Online 2022. The session, “AI Has Arrived: Driving Revenue and Loyalty with Next Generation Site Search and Recommendations,” will take place on Monday, April 11, from 2 – 2:20 p.m. CT.

During this fireside chat session, GroupBy’s CEO, Roland Gossage and Brian Beck, B2B Ecommerce Expert and Author of “Billion Dollar B2B Ecommerce,” will discuss ways B2B companies can improve digital experiences through AI powered product discovery technology. Attendees will learn how to leverage vast amounts of data and customer intent signals to take the competitive advantage and deliver the next level of omnichannel retail experience.

Session takeaways will include:

Ways that AI-driven search and recommendations can be deployed to impact conversion and brand loyalty directly

How to understand customer intent to create a customer-centric buying experience

How modern AI tools can enable one-to-one digital experiences and reinforce relationships across all channels

The foundational items required for success

Ways modern product recommendation and search tools can accelerate your digital transformation

As CEO, Gossage leads the overall vision, strategy, operations, and development of GroupBy to create a fundamentally better experience for eCommerce shoppers. He is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, services, operations, and development in the enterprise software industry.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the B2B Online community and sharing how AI can transform the customer experience,” says Gossage. “As the only Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, I’m excited to discuss how we’re redefining the digital experience by creating personalized and intuitive shopping encounters that help retailers and wholesalers retain a loyal customer base.”

Beck has over two decades of experience in eCommerce and digital transformation, including 17 years as a VP and C-level executive. He is the author of the first comprehensive book on B2B eCommerce, entitled “Billion Dollar B2B eCommerce,” and a Managing Partner at Enceiba, the only Amazon agency focused on serving B2B companies. He is also the Co-Founder of Master B2B, a groundbreaking B2B eCommerce thought leadership series in partnership with noted industry expert Andy Hoar.

B2B Online 2022 will take place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown from April 11 – 12. To connect with the GroupBy team at the conference, visit https://groupbyinc.com/landing-pages/landing-pages-webinar/b2bonline-2022.html.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy’s fully cloud-native technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our SaaS-based, Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.

Contacts

Colleen Murphy



Trevelino/Keller



404-214-0722 x109



[email protected]