Guerbet: Q1 2022 revenue

Q1 2022 sales

Business growth

Sales Increase of 2.7% compared with Q1 2021 (€181.1m)

Up 0.5% at constant exchange rates (CER1)

2022 guidance confirmed

Villepinte, Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, reports its revenue for first-quarter 2022. As of 31st of March, revenue totaled €181.1 million, up 2.7% from first-quarter 2021 (€176.3 million). This growth in business activity includes a favorable foreign exchange effect of €3.8 million. At constant exchange rates, sales increased 0.5% in first-quarter 2022.

Geographical distribution of consolidated group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

As of March 31, 2022 Change (%) Q1 2022

at current exchange rates Change (%) Q1 2022

at constant exchange rates1 Q1 2021 Sales in EMEA -0.1% 82.6 +1.1% 83.5 82.7 Sales in Americas +3.9% 54.6 -3.0% 51.0 52.6 Sales in Asia +6.7% 43.8 +4.0% 42.7 41.1 Total +2.7% 181.1 +0.5% 177.3 176.3

In the EMEA region, business grew slightly at constant exchange rates as volumes increased against a backdrop of ongoing controlled price erosion in France and Germany.

In the Americas, sales rose 3.9% at current exchange rates, including a favorable foreign exchange effect of €3.6 million. At constant exchange rates, performance in the first quarter was marked by two one-off effects:

The implementation in 2021 of a global framework agreement for Lipiodol sales with an US based customer, impacting quarterly sales phasing.

Delays in production at the North Carolina site resulting from local labor-market tensions. Measures have been taken to catchup these delays, with business activity set to benefit in the second half of the year.

The negative impact on prices following the arrival of generic Dotarem® is consistent with the Group’s expectations.

In Asia, business activity is growing strongly, though the initial profits from direct sales in China will only be felt from the second quarter onwards. This performance was also highly satisfactory given the health situation in Japan, which remains difficult.

Distribution of consolidated group revenue by activity (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

As of March 31, 2022 Change (%) Q1 2022

at current exchange rates Change (%) Q1 2022

at constant exchange rates1 Q1 2021 Diagnostic Imaging +4.1% 160.7 +2.0% 157.5 154.4 MRI +2.5% 59.6 +0.7% 58.5 58.1 X-Ray +5.1% 101.1 +2.8% 98.9 96.3 Interventional Imaging -7.1% 20.4 -9.7% 19.8 21.9 Total +2.7% 181.1 +0.5% 177.3 176.3

Diagnostic Imaging revenue grew 2.0% at constant exchange rates.

MRI volumes increased. Sales at CER rose slightly, by 0.7% to €58.5 million.

volumes increased. Sales at CER rose slightly, by 0.7% to €58.5 million. X-Ray revenue gained 2.8% on strong Xenetix® sales volumes.

Interventional Imaging sales were down compared with first-quarter 2021, impacted by the global agreement in the US mentioned previously and a base effects in the APAC region. As a reminder, first-quarter 2021 sales were 19.0% higher than first-quarter 2020 sales at CER.

2022 guidance confirmed

The Group is confirming its ambitions for 2022. It expects further revenue growth, between 2% and 4% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

Regarding operating profit, given the inflationary environment, Guerbet aims to deliver an EBITDA margin at least unchanged from 2021, excluding extraordinary expenses related to the optimization of the Group’s operating structure and changes in the sales model in China.

Upcoming events:

Reporting of first-half 2022 revenue

Thursday, July 21, 2022, after trading

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 95 years, with more than 2,700 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 8% to 10% of our revenue to research and development in five centers in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €732 million in revenue in 2021. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com .

For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com

1 Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous fiscal year.





