Guerbet strengthens its Executive Committee

with the appointment of Charlotte Bamière,

General Counsel

Villepinte, April 6, 2022 – Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and medical imaging solutions, has announced the appointment of Charlotte Bamière, General Counsel, to the Executive Committee.

Charlotte Bamière has contributed to the development of Guerbet’s legal function since joining the Group in 2011. In 2015, Charlotte Bamière and her team played a crucial part in securing the acquisition and integration of Mallinckrodt’s contrast media and delivery systems (CMDS) business.

“Charlotte serves a pivotal role in rolling out the Group’s strategy, in terms of both developing Guerbet’s distribution model in Asia and securing external growth,” said David Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Guerbet.

With this promotion, Guerbet confirms CEO David Hale’s commitment to increase gender parity within the Group, particularly in its management bodies.

Charlotte Bamière holds a master’s degree in business law and taxation from the University of Paris Panthéon-Assas, a double postgraduate degree in foreign trade law and international arbitration from the University of Paris Panthéon-Sorbonne, and an MBA in business administration from the IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School. She began her career in 2001 in the United States in market finance at FIMAT USA (Société Générale). She then moved into long-term automobile rental at LeasePlan, before finally joining SNPE. This experience in fine chemicals, working for a pharmaceutical industry subcontractor, led her to Guerbet, which she joined in 2011. She rose to the post of General Counsel in 2016.

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 8%-10% of our revenue to research and development in five centers in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €732 million in revenue in 2021. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

