Gulf Xellence Announces 4th Edition of Global DeFi Investment Summit on June 29th & 30th 2022, Dubai, UAE
“Connecting Investors with DeFi Ecosystem”
Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2022) – Gulf Xellence decided to launch the 4th Edition of the summit dedicated to innovative technologies, bringing together the biggest names, and thought leaders who are actively shaping the tech industry. The summit is a platform where participants will be presented with use-cases from the enterprise world, Inspiring speeches, panel discussions, tech talks, fireside chat, and speed pitches.
Following the success of three editions of Global DeFi Investment Summit, where Blockchain pioneers, Crypto projects, VC’s, Business entrepreneurs gathered to discuss DeFi, Metaverse, Gamefi, NFTs,Web 3.0 , the hottest topics, within the blockchain ecosystem.
The core goal of Global DeFi Investment Summit is to bring the global investors and projects under one umbrella and connect them together. Furthermore, various start-ups and local businesses from the relevant industries will also participate and connect to build business relationships. At the Summit, technological and business innovations will be exhibited to the participants and investors. The core plan of the Summit is to increase awareness of the crypto ecosystem to the global scene, interface blockchain and digital asset owners from every corner of the world.
Figure 1: Gulf Xellence Announces 4th Edition of Global DeFi Investment Summit on June 29th & 30th 2022, Dubai, UAE
SUMMIT FOCUS
- Investments in DeFi
- Blockchain Ecosystem
- DeFi & NFTs
- Digital Asset Trading & Trends
- WEB 3.0
- Metaverse
- Gamefi
EVENT SNAP SHOTS
- 30+ Speakers & Panelists
- 2 Keynotes
- 7 Panel Discussions
- 20 Key Leader/ Selected Sponsor Presentations
- 2 Days
- 3000+ Online Attendees
- 500+ Global Attendees over two days
OUR REACH
- General Media: 20M+
- Targeted Media: 25M+
- Direct Email: 120K+
PARTICIPANTS
- Crypto Community
- Government & Regulatory Bodies
- C-Level & Directors
- Blockchain & Crypto Pioneers
- DeFi & NFT Projects
- VCs
- Investors & Business Leaders
- Family Offices
- Crypto Influencers
- Renowned Media Agencies
PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
- Global DeFI Investment Summit Series offers an incomparable platform to connect with industry experts, get your business done and position your company for future success.
- Get attention from Crypto Community, Investors, Influencers & Media
- Get Interviewed by top journalists and bloggers
- Gives your platform and market leading the unrivaled opportunity to position your brand, services, and tools within the technical and developer community
- Broaden your exposure in the marketplace and create a positive impression on as many people in your business community as possible.
- A pitching opportunity that will unite some of the agilest entrepreneurs and high-impact influencers who might be prospects for your products or services.
- Build relationships with those who offer products or services that might be of value to you or your clients.
- Build partnerships and alliances and understand cutting edge innovative technologies, which will define and drive the future of the industry.
ABOUT THE EVENT ORGANIZERS – GULF XELLENCE
Founded in 2017, Gulf Xellence has built its name by producing high quality B2B events. Training, Expos across the globe. Gulf Xellence has been organizing emerging tech & crypto events since 2017. Gulf Xellence has been providing business leaders around the world a hybrid platform where businesses can showcase and leverage their competitive values and strengths to the audience globally. At Gulf Xellence, our team is driven, and we believe that continuous innovation, implementation, and improvement will supercharge the power of content and context, which in turn will amplify the exponential growth of our customers.
FOR ENQUIRIES RELATED TO THIS EVENT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gulf Xellence
Exhibiting/ Administration/ Media
Phone: +91 8884566884
Event URL: https://www.defiinvestmentsummit.com
Email: [email protected]
Company Website: https://gulfxellence.com
Person Name: Muzamil Amin
PR Partner:
ZEXPRWIRE
https://zexprwire.com/
[email protected]
