Heat Biologics’ Announces Planned Investor and Media Livestream Event to Discuss Latest Developments

DURHAM, N.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NYSE American: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system and novel biodefense assets, today announced it plans to host an investor and media livestream event on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the latest developments. The event will be broadcast at: https://vimeo.com/event/2027558/fc6de52c31

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies and vaccines to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

For more information, please visit: www.heatbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
[email protected]

