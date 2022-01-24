Hint Health to Convene 500+ Industry Leaders at 6th Annual Hint Summit 2022

Premier Direct Primary Care Event Will Feature Three Days of In-person Learnings and Collaboration Showcasing the Latest Innovations in Direct Primary Care

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and direct contracting infrastructure for direct primary care (DPC) and membership-based providers, today announced details of its sixth annual Hint Summit. The event will take place in-person June 7-9, 2022 at ReelWorks in Denver, CO and will feature insights from national thought leaders, technology entrepreneurs, and clinician leaders who are committed to drive transformational growth across the direct care ecosystem.

“Over 96% of industry leaders that attended in previous years reported a tremendous amount of growth for their business as a result of learnings from the Hint Summit,” says Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Hint Health. “We take pride in facilitating this premier event each year to engage the industry in collaboration and to inspire one another with the ultimate goal of making the future of affordable, quality healthcare a reality.”

Emceed by Dr. Clint Flanagan, CEO of Nextera Healthcare, and Dr. Maryal Concepcion, CEO of Big Trees MD, this year’s Summit will include keynote speakers who are leading voices for driving change in healthcare:

Robert Pearl, MD, former CEO, The Permanente Medical Group

Maj. Regan Stiegmann DO, MPH, FACLM, United States Air Force

Sean Gourley, Founder & CEO, Primer AI

Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder, Hint Health

During the Summit, attendees can expect to hear first-hand experiences from a variety of membership-based providers, DPC network growth strategists, healthcare entrepreneurs, virtual-first care providers, onsite/near-site clinic leaders, benefits advisors, and Hint customers – all through breakout sessions, workshops, case studies, and live speed-networking events. The more than 20 sessions will showcase how the DPC industry is reengineering the business of healthcare by cultivating growth, creativity, community, and collaboration.

Featured topics and tracks will include:

Trends and Innovations in Primary Care

The Legislative and Regulatory Landscape for Direct Care (State and Federal)

The Future of Direct Care

Proven Strategies for DPC Growth

Working with Employers: Case Studies and Success Stories

Diversity and Inclusion in Primary Care

Preceding the two full days of Summit programming, there will also be a pre-Summit DPC Accelerator Bootcamp for those interested in cutting-edge takeaways to grow and scale their business. This workshop is perfect for those starting an independent practice or growing as a large enterprise, as it will consist of a series of immersive and interactive sessions led by clinicians as well as legal, operations, and marketing experts. Key takeaways will include best practices to contract with employers, strategies to build retail growth, designing the right member experience, and membership retention. Register here.

Last year’s Hint Summit attracted more than 700 registrants across nearly all 50 states, and facilitated more than 1,100 networking meetings. Tickets are currently on sale and start at as little as $99. Residents and students can register for free.

For more information about Hint Summit and to register, visit summit.hint.com.

About Hint Health

Hint Health powers forward-thinking provider organizations seeking the freedom to operate partially or fully outside of today’s insurance-based system. The HintOS™ platform eliminates complexity with direct-to-consumer membership management and effortlessly scales employer direct contracting for independent provider organizations, including direct primary care (DPC) practices & networks, virtual-first care, and near-site/onsite clinics. The HIPAA-compliant, ISO27001 & SOC 2 Type 2 certified platform has processed over $1B in payments and is approaching 1M lives under management.

Hint’s vision is to redesign the healthcare system to enable easy access to high quality, affordable care. To learn more, visit www.hint.com and follow @HintHealth.

