Hodes Weill Expands European Presence with Opening of Amsterdam Office

Barbara Maltha joins firm as Principal, to lead Netherlands office

Partner Matt Hershey relocates to Amsterdam to build out European operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hodes Weill & Associates (Hodes Weill), a global capital advisory firm specializing in the real estate and real assets funds management industry, today announced that it has expanded its European operations to focus on the growth of institutional capital allocations in the region. Hodes Weill has hired Barbara Maltha as Principal from CBRE Capital Advisors, where she covered the European institutional market with responsibility for capital raising, fund structuring and advisory assignments. Maltha will lead the firm’s recently opened office in Amsterdam and will play an integral role in the growth of Hodes Weill’s broader European platform by deepening its institutional coverage and business development activities.





As part of the expansion, Hodes Weill Partner Matt Hershey is relocating from Denver to Amsterdam. In addition to continuing in his role as Global Head of Distribution, responsible for the firm’s team of 14 institutional investor coverage professionals, Hershey will build out Hodes Weill’s operations in Europe and the Middle East with support from the firm’s three EMEA-regional Principals, Jonathan Read, Rima Batal, and Barbara Maltha.

David R. Hodes, Founder and Managing Partner at Hodes Weill, commented, “We are excited about the opportunity to expand our platform in Europe. The addition of Barbara and the opening of Amsterdam are highly strategic for our firm. Together with Matt’s relocation, we are positioned to bolster our relationships with institutions and fund managers across Continental Europe. Target allocations to real estate and real assets continue to grow globally, and institutions in Europe, as well as around the world, remain meaningfully under-invested.”

Matt Hershey added, “Barbara has a broad network of relationships with institutions and extensive experience in structuring and capitalizing real estate investment funds and vehicles. As we continue to grow our global platform, Europe and the Middle East are integral to our market position as the preeminent global capital advisory firm.”

Prior to joining Hodes Weill, Maltha spent eight years with CBRE Capital Advisors, where she held a variety of roles, raising over €2.3 billion in equity and advising on more than €19 billion in strategic transactions. Earlier in her career, Maltha worked with Bouwinvest REIM and Deloitte Corporate Finance, where she held roles in investor relations and sustainability. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and a Master of Science in Real Estate and Housing from Delft University of Technology. She attained a BREAAM Expert and Assessor certification from the Dutch Green Building Council. Maltha is an active member of INREV, serving on the education and corporate governance committees.

Maltha stated, “I am grateful for the opportunity to join Hodes Weill’s team and expand the firm’s institutional coverage and business development efforts in Europe. Moreover, our expansion into real assets adds to the significant market opportunity, with Europe leading the industry in energy transition and ESG-driven investments.”

Hodes Weill & Associates (“Hodes Weill”) is a leading, global advisory firm focused on the real estate and real assets funds management industry.* The firm has offices in New York, Denver, Hong Kong, London and Amsterdam. Founded in 2009, Hodes Weill provides institutional capital raising for funds, transactions, co-investments and separate accounts; M&A, strategic and restructuring advisory services; and fairness and valuation analyses. Clients include investment and fund managers, institutional investors, lenders, property owners and other participants in the institutional real estate and real assets market. For more information, please contact or visit www.hodesweill.com

*All U.S. regulated capital market and securities advisory services are provided by Hodes Weill Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the SEC, and a member of FINRA and SIPC, and internationally, by non-U.S. Hodes Weill affiliates.

