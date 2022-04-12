I Squared Capital Appoints a New Fund Partner and a New Senior Policy Advisor

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Management Committee of I Squared Capital is pleased to announce that two dynamic industry veterans are joining our global team. Damian Darragh is joining as a Fund Partner for the ISQ Global Infrastructure Equity Funds covering renewables and the energy transition in the U.S. and Europe, bringing the total number of I Squared Capital partners to twelve. Tito Vidaurri is joining as a Senior Policy Advisor focusing on Mexican investment opportunities, as well as Latin America more broadly.

Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital said, “This is an exciting time in the history of I Squared Capital as our platform and team continue to expand. We are truly excited to have Damian and Tito join us as we seek to identify unique opportunities across regions and sectors. Damian will be integral in our pursuit of energy transition investments and Tito will lead our coverage of Mexico and Latin America. I have known and worked alongside both of them for many years and cannot think of better people for these key roles.”

With over 25 years of experience in both fund-side and portfolio company leadership, Damian Darragh has a distinguished track record across the energy, waste management and transport sectors, with a particular focus on renewables and the energy transition. He developed four power companies over his career: Infinis and Conrad Energy in the UK, RTR in Italy, and Everpower in the U.S., with a combined enterprise value of over $5 billion. These businesses grew to strong market positions with onshore wind, solar photovoltaic, hydropower, landfill gas, peaking generation, and battery storage power plants. No stranger to I Squared Capital, Damian has worked alongside the team for the last six years, including the acquisition of Viridian (now known as Energia) and launching Conrad Energy as a new infrastructure platform to provide critical, fast-response and highly flexible generation capacity to the electrical grid in the UK.

Tito Vidaurri’s career spans nearly forty years starting in Mexico’s Ministry of Finance where, as deputy director in the department of Financial Planning, he was involved in some of the negotiations of the country’s foreign debt. He has held various leadership positions over the years including heading Morgan Stanley’s Northern Latin America investment banking, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Deutsche Bank Mexico, and later Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch in Mexico. More recently he was the Mexico Country Head for EIG Global Energy Partners, where he originated several investment opportunities including renewable power projects in the country. He is also an independent board member of Invex Controladora, a leading financial group in Mexico.

In our tenth anniversary year, I Squared now has over $34 billion in assets under management. With this growth comes the need for additional resources across the firm. Over the past six months, 19 professionals have joined across various groups including ten on the investment team and nine in other functions. Over the course of 2022 and beyond, we look to add significant resources, including investment professionals in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia, as well as the Credit and InfraTech platforms.

About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager with over $34 billion in assets under management focusing on utilities, digital infrastructure, energy, transport and social infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Taipei.

