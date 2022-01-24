ICE Offers ESG Data on Over 1.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Securities

Expands fixed income ESG coverage to 3+ million instruments

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that it launched Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data coverage on more than 1.5 million mortgage-backed securities, increasing its total fixed income coverage to over 3 million instruments. ICE’s mortgage-backed securities data set accounts for approximately 95% of all outstanding securitized real estate loan volume in the U.S.

ICE’s ESG Data solution includes granular, geospatially linked data for residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), agency pools, credit risk transfer pools and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The solution provides CUSIP-linked climate and socioeconomic data for single-family, multi-family and commercial mortgage-related securities. It builds connections among disparate data sets to probabilistically link records across the U.S. residential and commercial real estate market, allowing investors to compare assets across portfolios and to choose securities that match their investment strategies.

“Investors and market participants have struggled to effectively incorporate ESG considerations for residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities,” said Elizabeth King, President of ESG and Chief Regulatory Officer at ICE. “ICE’s solution provides high-quality and granular data that covers various fixed income sub-asset classes. This data allows investors and other market participants to consider the full environmental and social picture when considering a new security or analyzing their current portfolio.”

In November 2021, ICE announced that its ESG data offering had expanded to include 2 million fixed income securities. With the addition of the ESG data for mortgage-backed securities, this number now exceeds 3.5 million securities and will continue to grow. The data set allows market participants to enhance their global equity and fixed income analysis by incorporating ESG-related metrics into their research and due diligence process. Customers have already begun incorporating ICE’s mortgage-backed security ESG metrics into their investment decisions and risk management process.

ICE’s ESG Data is sourced directly from corporate disclosures and other third-party sources. It is available in a user friendly, customizable dashboard, as well as via market standard feeds, and provides detailed access into the controversy metrics and ESG attributes about specific companies, securities and issuers. To learn more, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Contacts

ICE Media Contact:



Damon Leavell



[email protected]

(212) 323-8587

[email protected]

ICE Investor Contact:



Mary Caroline O’Neal



[email protected]

(770) 738-2151

[email protected]