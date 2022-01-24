Ideal Image Appoints Adam Hasiba As Chief Financial Officer

Former Principal at majority investor to drive strategic growth in nationwide expansion

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today announced it has appointed Adam Hasiba as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With a strong background in finance and strategy, Mr. Hasiba will apply his deep expertise and industry knowledge to drive and maintain deliberate growth for the company as it continues to scale across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Having been on the team at L Catterton that first invested in Ideal Image, it’s clear Adam recognizes the tremendous whitespace opportunity for our brand. We look forward to his support to drive thoughtful and sustainable growth as we continue to capture market share and expand our services to become more accessible than ever before.”

Equipped with the knowledge and first-hand experience supporting high growth companies at L Catterton, Mr. Hasiba will lead Ideal Image’s accounting and financial operations and aid in ensuring the company’s continued focus on driving accelerated, profitable growth. Before L Catterton, Mr. Hasiba served as Director of Strategy at Ferrara Candy Company and spent several years at McKinsey & Company specializing in supply chain, retail, finance and business process optimization. Further adding to his experience, Mr. Hasiba is currently a member on the Board of Directors of OneSpaWorld and holds a B.S. from Northwestern University in Electrical Engineering and a B.A. from Loyola University at Chicago in Physics. He also received an M.B.A from the Harvard Business School.

“Ideal Image has a strong track record of accelerated growth and is extremely well-positioned for the future as it builds off increasing consumer interest to provide affordable and accessible aesthetic services for all,” said Adam Hasiba. “I was on the team at L Catterton that originally invested in the company, tracking its industry performance for several years, and I look forward to supporting Ideal Image through its next phase of growth and beyond during this pivotal time for the brand.”

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes “confidence changes everything,” and that the only opinion that matters when it comes to your appearance and well-being is your own. Its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand offering free private in-person or virtual consultations through its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing national point of care network. Ideal Image’s expert team of 800+ medical professionals have performed approximately 20 million FDA-cleared treatments and deliver clients real, life-changing results through our full suite of aesthetic services including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and skin rejuvenation services, all backed by our Lifetime Guarantee Membership Program. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

