Infinity Biologix and Roylance Pharma Rebrand As “Sampled”

Company Accelerates Innovations That Improve Human Health

Proven technology unlocks valuable data from any biological sample

Integrated services provide partners the quality, speed and scale to get products to market faster

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Infinity Biologix (IBX) and Roylance Pharma announced the rebrand of both organisations as “Sampled”.

Sampled is a next-generation laboratory that unlocks valuable data from any biological sample. By focusing on the genetic causes of common, complex diseases, Sampled aims to discover diagnoses, treatments and, eventually, cures. Through its integrated “SMART Labs” services, the company can Store, Manage, Analyze, Research and Transport biological materials, offering partners a seamless solution for all research samples.

Robin Grimwood, Sampled Chief Executive Officer, said: “At Sampled, we play a vital role in improving human health by offering the quality, speed and scale our partners need to develop and bring products to market faster. With our proven technology and deep expertise, Sampled aims to be the SMART lab behind every new transformative health innovation.”

Since commercializing outside of Rutgers in 2020, the company has rapidly expanded its capabilities and partnerships, while launching several ground-breaking new products. In May of 2020, the company developed the first COVID-19 test utilizing saliva, for which it received FDA emergency use authorization and became the first company to offer at-home collection with this methodology. In 2021, the company acquired Roylance Pharma, a leader in biomaterial expertise, expanding its footprint with a UK hub to better service Europe.

Amit Bhalla, Sampled Chief Financial Officer, said: “In the last two years, we drove incredible growth across our core services while also demonstrating our ability to quickly scale up during the COVID-19 crisis. The rebrand to Sampled has helped us further integrate our services and laying a strong foundation to continue investing in expanding our capabilities and international presence.”

The SMART Labs approach puts partner’s samples at the center, supported by five fully-integrated categories of service: Storage, Management, Analysis, Research and Transport. Throughout the lifecycle, samples are handled with utmost integrity and trust and partners have access to a global network of experts and specialists.

Aaron Venables, Sampled Chief Commercial Officer, said: “I’m enormously proud to bring the Sampled SMART Labs proposition to our existing and new clients, offering an unparalleled level of integrated, global service in support of health innovation. As a partner that genuinely understands their challenges, we are here to do the heavy lifting so clients can do what they do best – bring their products to market, faster.”

Sampled’s deep industry expertise – the executive team alone holds 180 years of cumulative life sciences experience – has enabled the company to stay at the cutting edge of test design and innovation.

Isabella Britton, Head of People, said: “Our people set Sampled apart. We pride ourselves on a deep bench of scientists and subject matter experts who share an unparalleled dedication towards improving human health. This rebrand further focuses our work on our ultimate mission, while helping ensure we continue to develop and attract the finest talent in our industry.”

About Sampled:

Sampled is a next-generation laboratory that unlocks the valuable data in any biological sample. Through our integrated “SMART Lab” services, we can Store, Manage, Analyze, Research and Transport biological materials, offering partners a seamless solution for all research samples. Our vision is a world where we make it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health, with a mission to be the SMART Lab behind every transformative health innovation. Sampled is headquartered in Piscataway, N.J. with labs across the US and Europe and partner labs in the Netherlands, China and Australia.

Infinity BiologiX LLC, Roylance Stability Storage Limited and Roylance Scientific Limited are doing business as Sampled.

For more information, please visit www.sampled.com

Contacts

Media Contact: Mike Thurogood [email protected]