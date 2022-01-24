InfoVision to Hire Additional 2000 Engineers in India to Expand Digital Services by 2023

With strong growth of 24% and an addition of 26 new clients in the Year 2021, the company is poised for the next phase of its expansion

To focus in areas of Cyber Security, Cloud, Analytics, IoT, Block Chain and 5G

Currently have presence in Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—InfoVision Inc, a leading global digital services and product company headquartered in the US, plans to bolster its presence in India by hiring an additional 2000 software engineers across its India development centres. The announcement comes after the company experienced exponential growth in FY 21-22. The company has recently set up a 300-seater near shore development centre in Guadalajara, Mexico to meet US customer demand and global talent crunch.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening digital capabilities and with investments in products and platforms in the areas of Cyber Security, Cloud, Analytics, IoT, Block Chain and 5G, the US-based services and solutions provider plans to make significant investments in India’s technology talent by ramping up its engineering services operations through aggressive local talent scouting. Currently, InfoVision’s presence is spread across five Indian cities – Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

The privately held company also announced stellar revenue growth of 24% in 2021. The company added 26 new clients across US, India and Middle East to its existing portfolio thus paving way to a solid growth foundation for the current year. InfoVision’s business lines have a razor-sharp focus on industry verticals and emerging markets. To create a pipeline that meets this mission the company has built its leadership strength across the board, including sales & marketing, business operations, delivery, technology, and people enabling functions.

“The scale and speed of digital disruption in the last two years have been unprecedented,” said Mr. Sean Yalamanchi, Co-Founder, President and Member of the Board, InfoVision. “The speed of disruption and the need to be future proof, at the convergence of technologies plays to our strengths. We believe that our investments in digital will help clients accelerate innovation and reimagine their businesses.”

With a forward-looking vision to accelerate digital transformation for its customers, the company is poised to catapult to the next phase of growth by leveraging emerging technologies. InfoVision’s investments in people, processes, and platforms creates strong fundamentals for strengthening the company’s global delivery capabilities.

About InfoVision

InfoVision partners with global enterprises across industries on their modernization and digital transformation journeys to deliver future-ready experiences so that its customers can confidently aim for the next big thing. Driven by the zeal to transform ideas into impactful digital solutions, the company loves to embrace the unexpected and reimagine its customers’ businesses. With world-class infrastructure for employees and people-centric policies, InfoVision is Certified as a Great Place to Work for the year 2022. The company also features as one of the highest-rated digital services companies in Glassdoor ratings.

