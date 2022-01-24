Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Appoints Robert Dallimore as SVP of Quality & Compliance

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive platform of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies with a focus on solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Robert Dallimore as SVP of Quality & Compliance.

“I am very pleased to welcome Rob to ICT. This is a critical time for the Company,” said Larry (Lei) Xiao, Ph.D., ICT’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive experience in quality and compliance will be extremely beneficial to our efforts in advancing our GCC19CART through the regulatory process and preparation for commercial launch in the United States.”

“I’m thrilled to bring my expertise to ICT,” said Robert Dallimore. “The ICT team has made excellent progress in advancing GCC19CART program. I look forward to contributing to the next stages of this progress by leveraging my expertise and experience to ensure successful BLA applications and commercial launches.”

Mr. Dallimore joins us from MacroGenics, Inc., where he was the Vice President of Quality from May 2013 to March 2022. From January 2012 to May 2013, he was the Director of Quality at Teva Pharmaceuticals, from January 2008 to December 2011, a Vice President of Quality at Intercell USA, and was in Quality Assurance roles at MedImmune, Aviron, and Evans Vaccines. He brings over 20 years of Quality experience in Biologics Development.

Mr. Dallimore has an Honors Degree in Chemistry from the University of Wales, Bangor, U.K.

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a private clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Rockville, MD. ICT is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. ICT’s unique CoupledCAR® technology platform is designed to overcome the common challenges of treating solid tumors. ICT has achieved promising preclinical and proof-of-concept clinical results in late-stage solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer and thyroid cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a Study-May-Proceed letter for the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of GCC19CART targeting relapsed and refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. ICT expects to initiate this U.S. focused clinical trial, referred to as CARAPIA-1, in the summer of 2022. The Company has a broad pipeline of CAR-T candidates targeting additional solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.

