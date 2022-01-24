Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) Announces Data Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Clinical Data from one research site for GCC19CART, ICT’s lead solid tumor program, for 3 rd line plus relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (R/R mCRC) shows patients receiving a dose of 2×10^6 CAR T cells / kg demonstrating a 57% (4/7) objective response rate.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Inc. (ICT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive portfolio of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced the Company presented data at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana through April 8-13, 2022.

The two poster presentations highlight the Company’s CoupledCAR® technology, focusing on clinical data from the GCC19CART program in relapsed / refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (R/R mCRC) in one poster and the identification of a tumor target and preclinical data elucidating the mechanism of action in the Company’s prostate cancer program in the second.

“We are very excited to share these data at AACR 2022, as we are now focusing on developing GCC19CART and other solid tumor programs in the U.S,” said Larry (Lei) Xiao, Ph.D., ICT’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our two poster presentations demonstrate our CoupledCAR® technology’s promise of overcoming the typical challenges in treating solid tumors with cellular therapies.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: “Novel CoupledCAR® technology for treating colorectal cancer”

Poster Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

Abstract Number: 2747 / 3

Poster Section: 30

This presentation highlights data from one institution participating in ICT’s IRB approved trial with GCC19CART for patients with R/R mCRC conducted at multiple institutions in China. In these patients, the study therapy was well tolerated. Clinical activity was seen in a dose dependent fashion with patients receiving a dose of 2×106 CAR T cells / kg demonstrating a 57% (4/7) objective response rate per RECIST 1.1 criteria.

Title: “Antigen-independent expansion enhances efficacy of CAR-T cells against solid tumor”

Poster Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

Abstract Number: 2838 / 4

Poster Section: 36

This presentation characterizes prostatic acid phosphatase (PAP) as the tumor target selected by ICT for its prostate cancer program and demonstrates how CoupledCAR expands solid tumor-targeting CAR-T cells in vivo. The pre-clinical data demonstrated that CoupledCAR can significantly enhance the expansion and anti-tumor efficacy of PAP CAR-T cells both in vitro and in vivo in a mouse model.

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a private clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Rockville, MD. ICT is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. ICT’s unique CoupledCAR® technology platform is designed to overcome the common challenges of treating solid tumors. ICT has achieved promising preclinical and proof-of-concept clinical results in late-stage solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer and thyroid cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a Study-May-Proceed letter for the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of GCC19CART targeting relapsed or refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. ICT expects to initiate this U.S. focused clinical trial, referred to as CARAPIA-1, in the summer of 2022. The Company has a broad pipeline of CAR-T candidates targeting additional solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.

