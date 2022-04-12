Inspur Information Launches a New Generation of Enterprise NVMe SSD

Technological advancements have led to a 40% longer lifespan and incredible speeds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, released a new generation of Enterprise NVMe SSD based on an innovative NAND algorithm that extends flash memory lifespans by 40% and achieves 1.6 million IOPS per drive through PCIe 4.0 ultra-wide channel and ZNS (Zoned Namespace) storage.

This SSD technology was instrumental in Inspur’s storage system being top ranked for storage performance in the SPC-1 benchmark test, and has enhanced Inspur’s core competitiveness for storage in terms of reliability, performance and system-level joint debugging and optimization.

Analysis shows that for every 1 point increase in the computing index, the digital economy and GDP will increase by 3.5% and 1.8% respectively. Data is growing at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 26%. Consequently, the total amount of data generated will substantially increase to 175 ZB by the year of 2025. The data generated per hour now is more than what was generated in a year two decades ago.

To handle this vast amount of data, Inspur has sought advances in underlying SSD technology to create a new generation of Enterprise NVMe SSD. This new SSD excels in reliability and performance, and can provide full-chain optimization from protocols to storage media.

Security and reliability are essential characteristics that organizations need in storage media. Data is the “lifeline” for an organization’s key business. This new SSD employs an innovative NAND feature management algorithm, which, powered by AI technology, detects NAND parameters and submits them to the platform on which the parameters are modeled and optimized to obtain the optimum read voltage. This improves the reliability of SSDs, increasing MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) to 2.6 million hours.

Driven by the green initiatives, data centers are now striving to reduce their energy consumption to a PUE value of 1.3 or below and to improve data processing efficiency at the same time. This new SSD developed by Inspur can deliver ultimate performance while simultaneously reducing power consumption. The dynamic 8-level power consumption adjustment mechanism can improve power consumption watt-level adjustment on NAND media, improving energy efficiency by over 70% compared to previous generations. In addition, the widened channel between NAND and the controller brings random read performance of the new-generation PCIe 4.0 SSD to 1.5 million IOPS. What’s more, the SSD can assist the storage system with optimization. The IO paths between the storage system and the SSD can be connected by optimizing the read/write ratio model for various scenarios, thereby boosting overall system performance by 30%. As a result, Inspur’s storage topped the ranking list in storage performance in the SPC-1 benchmark test.

Inspur integrates cutting-edge SSD technologies including ZNS storage and key-value storage into public cloud scenarios to make SSDs more adaptable to solutions, which greatly enhances the public cloud user experience. The enterprise-level SSDs from Inspur have been widely deployed in financial, Internet, telecommunications, and other industries. According to the latest data from Gartner, Inspur has earned the fourth spot in shipments in the global storage market, becoming the fastest-growing manufacturer in the world.

With the emergence of new applications such as AI, big data and the metaverse, big data centers are seeing rapid growth. Inspur has already undertaken complete development of full-stack storage solution covering components, servers, hardware architecture, core software stack, and management software stack.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

