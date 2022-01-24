Inszone Insurance Services Appoints New CFO Jit Hazra

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance–Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that Jit Hazra will join the company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hazra comes to Inszone Insurance Services with significant financial executive experience in the insurance industry. He served as VP, Head of North American Field Finance for The Hanover Insurance Company from 2012 until 2017, where he helped optimize profitability and growth, with a total Revenue of $2.5B. Most recently he served as CFO for GGBUS (Gallagher Global Brokerage US) since 2017, where he helped achieve topline growth of 15% (through organic and acquisition) and helped expand margins each year.

Mr. Hazra is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he holds a bachelor’s in Finance and Business Management. He also earned an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

“I am genuinely excited to be an integral part of the Inszone Team. I believe in building strong cross functional partnerships which enable us to solve complex issues and win as a team. The role of the CFO is not just about the integrity of the numbers, it is also about setting the strategic and operational path forward of our growing business,” said Mr. Hazra.

“Inszone Insurance Services is a growing company with a dynamic senior leadership, and we are excited for Jit Hazra to help drive the business towards achieving our financial goals,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Jit’s experience in the insurance industry, his success as CFO, financial knowledge and expertise, as well as his leadership qualities will be an incredible addition to the Inszone team.”

About Inszone: Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 27 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

