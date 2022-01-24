InterVenn to Showcase Novel Translational Research Opportunities Based on Glycoproteomics at AACR 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterVenn Biosciences, an innovator in glycoproteomics, today announced that it will share new data from glycoproteomic analysis on its perspectIV™ platform in poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 taking place in New Orleans, April 8–13, 2022. In addition, world-renowned Stanford professor Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., an InterVenn co-founder, and Klaus Lindpaintner, MD, MPH, InterVenn Distinguished Scientist, will share their insights during the InterVenn Exhibitor Spotlight Theater on April 10 on how glycoproteomics can advance translational research with the aim of helping to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

“The glycoproteome represents a new dimension of biology and a previously untapped source of profound new insights into disease mechanisms and potentially powerful new diagnostic tools,” said Aldo Carrascoso, CEO of InterVenn Biosciences. “We look forward to sharing our glycoproteomic insights at AACR this year, including how glycoproteomics is accelerating the shift from disease management to the new realm of preventive care and life management.”

InterVenn offers a glycoproteomic service that provides access to the glycoproteome at scale and cost-effectively to a wide range of healthcare companies and laboratories. The service is based on InterVenn’s perspectIV platform, which is a novel, high-throughput analytical tool designed to interrogate the blood-based glycoproteome, extract new insights, and develop diagnostic solutions.

The InterVenn approach addresses many of the common challenges associated with liquid biopsy analysis by industrializing the process of glycoproteomics-based blood testing at high accuracy and rapid turn-around time. It requires a significantly lower sample volume than most other analytical platforms. Also, unlike these other approaches, the perspectIV platform is not dependent on material shed by the tumor, allowing the detection of small, early stage, curable tumors that are commonly missed by other analytical methods.

InterVenn Presentations and Event at AACR

InterVenn will present two scientific posters highlighting new data that demonstrate how glycoproteomics is advancing translational research in oncology.

Title: “Glycoproteomics-based liquid biopsy informs optimal checkpoint-inhibitor drug choice”



Date/Time: April 11, 9 a.m.−12:30 p.m.



Presenter: Klaus Lindpaintner, MD, MPH; Distinguished Scientist, InterVenn



Location: Section 31

Title: “Peripheral blood glycoproteomic biomarkers as a powerful new tool for the detection of nasopharyngeal carcinoma”



Date/Time: April 12, 9 a.m.−12:30 p.m.



Presenter: Klaus Lindpaintner, MD, MPH; Distinguished Scientist, InterVenn



Location: Section 32

About the Glycoproteome

The glycoproteome represents the entirety of all glycosylated proteins in an organism. Glycosylation is the attachment of different sugar molecules (glycans) to proteins, a process that affects the majority of proteins, resulting in an often very large number of glyco-isoforms of one and the same protein. The extensive and complex family of glycans thus represents, beyond nucleic acids and proteins, an additional class of important information-carrying biomolecules, dubbed the “third alphabet of biology.”

Glycosylation is of profound biological importance as the addition of different glycans fundamentally affects structure and function of proteins, with significant impact on the crucial roles they play in all biological processes, including immune response and cell signaling, and, therefore, in health and disease − notably in cancer. Due to the varied and essential roles glycoproteins play in physiological functions, and because of the dynamic and integrative nature glycoproteomic biomarkers present, they have the potential to be clinically highly relevant for real-time decision-making with direct impact on patient care. Glycoproteomic analysis enables novel biological insights beyond what genome sequence analysis can provide.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn is a clinical technology company leveraging AI-powered software to unlock the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening, to diagnostics, and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

