iOmx to Present New Pre-Clinical Data on SIK3 Checkpoint Inhibitor OMX-0407 at AACR 2022

MARTINSRIED / MUNICH, Germany, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next-generation immune checkpoint targets, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data for its lead program IMT-07 with product candidate OMX-0407, a first-in-class oral SIK3 inhibitor. The data will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 8 -13, 2022.

“Our mission is to develop novel targeted cancer immunotherapies that break down the inherent resistance mechanisms of tumors against immune attacks and are effective in patients who are unresponsive to current immune checkpoint inhibitors. Previously, we have shown that an underlying mechanism of tumor immune evasion is mediated via the SIK3 pathway. With OMX-0407, we have identified an oral SIK3 inhibitor with strong anti-tumor activity as single agent and in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy. We are working at full steam to prepare the first-in-human trial with OMX-0407 and plan to enter the clinic in patients with advanced cancer later this year,” said Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO of iOmx.

The poster titled “OMX-0407, a highly potent SIK3 inhibitor, sensitizes tumor cells to cell death and eradicates immune-ckeckpoint-resistant tumors synergistically in combination with PD-1 inhibition”, abstract #3708, will be presented on April 13, 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM. It describes the therapeutic potential of OMX-0407 as a single agent as well as in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy. OMX-0407 is shown to accelerate tumor cell death by potentiating death-receptor-mediated apoptosis (e.g., TNF and TRAIL) in mouse and human cancer cell lines. In a murine colorectal carcinoma model, dose-dependent exposure in plasma, tumor and skin tissues together with a correlating pharmacodynamic modulation of the SIK3-pHDAC4-NFkB pathway axis is demonstrated. OMX-0407 is highly effective as a monotherapy, showing strong tumor growth inhibition along with re-polarization of the tumor micro-environment towards an anti-tumoral immune profile in murine cancer models. In addition, OMX-0407 acts synergistically in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment in an immune-excluded breast cancer model as well as an immune-checkpoint inhibitor-resistant squamous cell lung carcinoma model.

Following the presentation, the poster will be available at https://iomx.com/overview.

iOmx Therapeutics (www.iomx.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies addressing novel immune checkpoints hijacked by cancer cells. Utilizing its iOTarg™ high-throughput screening platform, iOmx has identified a number of proprietary tumor-associated next-generation immune checkpoints and is advancing a preclinical stage pipeline of promising drug candidates that have the potential to address cancers that are resistant to current immunotherapies. The company’s lead program IMT-07 targets SIK3, an immune protective kinase in multiple solid tumors. Founded in 2016 based on the work of its scientific founders Philipp Beckhove, MD, and Nisit Khandelwal, Ph.D., conducted at the German Cancer Research Center, iOmx is backed by international venture capital investors, such as Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners and M Ventures as well as MIG Capital and Athos Biopharma. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.

