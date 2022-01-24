IP Infusion and HFCL Partner to Deliver Open Networking 5G Solutions

Integrating IP Infusion’s OcNOS® with HFCL open networking 5G Transport routers bring innovations and increased flexibility with lower Total Cost of Ownership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & DELHI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider to disaggregate telecommunications networks for global providers and HFCL Limited (NSE: HFCL & BSE:500183), a leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, announced today their partnership to deliver 5G Transport portfolio of products. The 5G Transport products include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation Router. IP Infusion’s OcNOS® integrated with HFCL-designed high-performance 5G Transport routers will dramatically improve network efficiencies and optimize telecom infrastructure as 5G rollout accelerates.

HFCL is currently investing in a portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. The transport network of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) needs modernization due to much higher bandwidth per 5G cell site, densification of cell sites in 5G, Ethernet and IP based transport, and new services with stringent latency requirements like Drones, Autonomous Vehicle and Robotics-based precision manufacturing. HFCL is developing 5G transport products for the fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul to help CSPs transform their transport network.

This joint solution gives operators flexible vendor integration options that support affordable 5G access. IP Infusion’s OcNOS® enhanced capabilities are custom designed to seamlessly work with HFCL’s 5G Transport routers to reduce overall equipment and maintenance costs. HFCL will also have access to IP Infusion’s world-class maintenance and technical support.

The 5G Transport router portfolio with IP Infusion’s network OS showcases leading-edge innovations in multiple areas, including segment routing protocol for significantly increased scalability, closed loop automation for continuous analytics optimizing the end user experience, and increased power efficiencies. To detect and prevent security threats, a simplified configuration interface delivers the benefits of maximum server hardening. HFCL managed the full cycle from concept to design to implementation, tailoring the solution for the specific needs of market use cases both for India and global customers.

HFCL’s 5G Transport products are based on merchant silicon, network dis-aggregated architecture, and on open standards like TIP (Telecom Infra Project), and OCP (Open Compute Project).

“This strategic partnership signals a huge step forward in our goal to help operators modernize their 5G transport network which is critical for the successful rollout of 5G services,” said Mahendra Nahata, HFCL Managing Director. “We are pleased to partner with IP Infusion, and trust their exemplary record of flexibility, reliability and collaboration will equip us to bring a highly efficient and future-proof solution to our market and to the rest of the world.”

“OcNOS® combined with HFCL’s proven hardware will revolutionize India’s telecom industry, allowing for the deployment of new services quickly based on tested, and validated open networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “This strategic partnership will also comply with the Make in India initiative and is a major milestone in bringing open architecture, broad access and innovation as 5G becomes a reality in India and global markets.”

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with HFCL-designed high-performance 5G Transport routers, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With HFCL’s and IP Infusion’s advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

About HFCL

HFCL Limited is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication networks for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited at Chennai along with FRP and ARP Rod manufacturing plant in its subsidiary at Hosur.

The Company’s in-house Centre for Excellence in Research located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. Some of the newly developed products through R&D are Wi-Fi Systems, Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Electronic Fuses, Electro optic devices, and Video Management Systems. There is a suite of products under development, which include Software Defined Radios, Routers, PON, 5G Transport and Radio products, Wi-Fi 6 access points, Point-to-multipoint Radios and Ground Surveillance Radars among others. Visit www.hfcl.com for more information.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Katherine Verducci



1903 PR



[email protected]

408.429.5779

Manoj Baid



HFCL



[email protected]

Amit Agarwal



HFCL



[email protected]

011 3520 9400